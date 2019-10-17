Imagine Learning hosts Chilean students
Provo-based edtech company Imagine Learning hosted eight middle school students from San Felipe, Chile, Monday during a week-long visit to the U.S.
The eight seventh grade students attend Jose de San Martin School, according to a press release, which uses Imagine Learning’s flagship literacy program, Imagine Language and Literacy. The Jose de San Martin School funded the trip for their top students. Imagine Learning employees then volunteered to host the students in their homes, the press release states.
During the week, the students visited two local elementary schools which have dual immersion programs in Spanish and English. The students made presentations in Spanish, their native language, to the elementary school students learning Spanish. The Chilean students also practiced their English with local English-speaking students.
“The visiting students and adults were delightful,” said Jess Martinez, a fifth-grade Spanish Dual Immersion teacher from Riverside School in West Jordan. “Our students enjoyed the experience very much and I had a very satisfying conversation with the (visiting) adults on instructional strategies for Spanish language acquisition.”
The Chilean students also spent an entire day at Imagine Learning headquarters in Provo, where they gave a company-wide presentation to employees about themselves, their school and their country in English. The students toured the facility and learned how the company’s digital educational programs are created.
Jose Brandt, one of the visiting students, said, “It was extraordinary to see how the program we learn from is developed and how the employees work and interact.” Another student loved to see how the art for the program is developed, according to the press release.
The students also planned to visit local Utah sites like Sundance, Cascade Springs, BYU and Lagoon. The press release states over 12,000 students in Chile use the Imagine Language and Literacy program.
Natural gas extension to Eureka proposed
Dominion Energy announced in a press release Thursday that in an effort to help rural communities achieve economic prosperity, the company will soon be taking the first step to act on House Bill 422, which is designed to spur economic growth in rural communities without natural gas service.
According to the press release, Dominion Energy plans to extend natural gas service to Eureka by the second half of 2021, if approved by the Utah Public Service Commission. The press release states the introduction of natural gas to Eureka would bring a more environmentally friendly fuel to the community.
“One reason some towns are struggling economically is that they don’t have a convenient, comfortable, low-cost energy source like natural gas,” said Craig Wagstaff, Dominion Energy Senior Vice President and General Manager — Western Division. “We’re proud to be able to provide an alternative fuel source that is clean energy.”
House Bill 422 was passed in 2018 and allows Dominion Energy Utah to spend up to $50 million over three years, and $125 million over five years to bring service to rural communities. According to the press release, natural gas service in rural communities can lead to economic growth, community development, increased energy efficiency and overall comfort, lower heating costs, and reliable, affordable energy and cleaner air.
Eureka has a population of 739, the press release states. If natural gas is extended to the community, there are 360 potential connections, 300 of which are dwellings. According to the press release, there are no large commercial or industrial businesses in Eureka because of limited existing fuel sources, and extending natural gas to the community would help the city’s expected and potential growth.
To extend natural gas service, Dominion Energy Utah would install 11 miles of high-pressure pipeline and about 360 service lines to homes, businesses and more. The Utah Public Service Commission needs to grant approval of the project, but preliminary routing is already underway and environmental effects are being studied, the press release states. Learn more about the project by visiting http://www.dominionenergy.com/UtahRuralExpansion.