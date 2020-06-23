In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Intermountain Healthcare has opted to postpone the opening of its Spanish Fork Hospital, which was slated to open in October, to April 2021.
In December, construction on the hospital was estimated to be about 60% to 65% complete.
The healthcare industry as a whole has been impacted not only by the coronavirus pandemic but also by the recession, according to a press release by Intermountain Healthcare. This has caused patient volumes across the Intermountain Healthcare system to significantly decrease.
Due to the dip in the number of patients, Intermountain Healthcare officials are taking measures to evaluate the timing of major construction projects.
Additionally, design changes and other COVID-19-related changes have also impacted the scheduled opening date.
The $150 million construction project is expected to be a 30-bed facility on 45 acres located east of Interstate 15 in Spanish Fork at 765 E. Market Place Drive, according to a press release by Intermountain Healthcare.
“The original size and scope of the hospital remains the same, which will allow us to meet the needs of the fast-growing communities of southern Utah County,” administrator Francis Gibson said in a statement.
When it opens, the hospital will focus on women’s medical and surgical services with five labor and delivery rooms, two C-section rooms, two antepartum rooms, 12 postpartum beds, 12 emergency department rooms, four operation rooms, two gastroenterology suites, a lab, and a physical and respiratory therapy department.
Imaging services will also be made available to patients — such as CT, radiology and MRI — and cardiopulmonary diagnostic testing and infusion therapy will also be present inside of the hospital.
Spanish Fork residents will also have the option of going to an on-site clinic building where some providers will be available full time and others will be part time.
The on-site clinic and Intermountain InstaCare will provide orthopedics and sports medicine, gynecology and certified nurse midwives, family medicine, psychology and behavioral health counseling, dermatology, urology, EN and audiology, pulmonology, and neurology.
Patients with more advanced needs will be recommended to larger facilities, such as Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.
Officials expect the location will perform 3,000-4,000 surgeries and deliver about 1,500 babies each year while serving 80-85% of the community need.