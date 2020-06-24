In an effort to connect Utah County consumers with local restaurants amid a pandemic-induced recession, a Utah County couple developed an app they believe fulfills a need in the restaurant marketing industry.
Six months ago, co-founder Michael Sorensen was speaking with his wife about an entrepreneurial idea she had been considering for some time. The more the couple delved into the concept, the more driven and motivated they became to make their dream a reality.
While continuing to fulfill their duties at respective 9-to-5 jobs, the two Utah natives worked long nights and weekends, setting out on a journey to create an app that would link consumers with and support locally based restaurants by marketing dishes and not establishments.
The PopDish team made the decision to maintain the app’s launch date regardless of the coronavirus pandemic and economic recession because of the impact both the public health crisis and financial slowdown has had on local restaurants.
“We’re hoping this helps them stay in business,” he said. “Our hope is that it drums up new business for all of the restaurants in Utah and across the nation.”
Before the app launched earlier this week, Sorensen and a small team had already brought 700,000 restaurants across several hundred thousand locations onto the app.
The app doesn’t charge restaurants looking to find a place on the app to share their menu items.
While in the future PopDish may develop an advertising system where businesses can be featured within the app, Sorensen said he does not foresee ever charging restaurants to have a presence within the software.
“We want to make sure they get as much free advertising, as much free word of mouth and business as possible,” he said.
Because of their choice to welcome as many restaurants as possible free of charge, Sorensen and his wife are not making any money from PopDish, and the app is completely funded by the Utah County couple.
It wasn’t about the money, he said. Sorensen and his wife wanted to support local businesses while giving power back to consumers, allowing customer reviews and pictures to dictate how menu items are ranked within the app.
“It’s like Yelp meets Pinterest meets Instagram,” he said.
Unlike Yelp, however, PopDish focuses on individual dishes, not the restaurant as a whole.
App users load up the software and are greeted with pictures of menu items at nearby restaurants, and the dishes are ranked from best to worst using customer reviews and independently of the restaurant.
So far, app users have made use of the app while traveling, using PopDish to discover new places to eat in areas they haven’t been before.
For other users, the accessible and visual app-based menus for a variety of restaurants are enticing and help them choose what they want to order before they arrive.
Discovering new menu items and restaurants has become a game of sorts for users, as they actively look for undiscovered dishes they can review before anyone else.
“We’re building a community where people love to explore and find new dishes,” he said.
Each review or picture uploaded to the app is rewarded with “PopCred,” an in-app social currency that shows the most active users. Users also can earn badges that are reflected on their profiles.
PopDish is loaded with pictures of all kinds of food, and only when users tap on the food item that has caught their eye do they discover where they need to go to get it.
“I’ve basically put on almost 10 pounds just by working on it because now I want to try everything,” Sorensen laughed.
While the team has already worked to develop the app, upload thousands of photos of menu items and begin encouraging already-existing users to leave reviews, the work is not yet over.
Without a big enough user base, Sorensen said, the app could fail to make meaningful change in small communities which have found themselves struggling.
“I have a soft spot in my heart for Utah businesses,” he said. “But we’re also hoping to get hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of users in over the next couple of years.”
Over time, Sorensen and his wife are hoping that PopDish will change the way people find new food as well as how restaurants do business, not just in Utah but across the world.