Lehi company launches improved workflow for accounting platform
Lehi-based Canopy, a cloud-based software that helps tax and accounting professionals streamline their practice, announced improvements to its software Tuesday that will enhance the workflow experience. The company also introduced “Community,” a collaborative space for accountants to share information and insights, according to a press release.
“We’ve released numerous feature improvements and new products this year including Tax Prep, Payments, and a mobile app,” Kurt Avarell, CEO and Founder, Canopy, said. “The unveiling of our latest workflow enhancements increases user performance and makes their experience more enjoyable. In addition, our supportive community is a place where tax and accounting professionals can share insights and ask questions and be a valuable resource for quick solutions to complicated problems in the field.
The press release states the latest workflow design will allow firms to manage more complex projects while improving team collaboration and productivity. In the coming months, Canopy also plans to add additional features to improve client interactions, including comments, engagement letters, e-signature requests and file requests.
The Canopy Community is “dedicated to building and nourishing the accounting community” and is free for anyone who wants to join. Accounting professionals can ask questions, review past discussions, help other accountants, share insights and access enrollment details for open courses.
Learn more by visiting the Canopy website, http://www.canopytax.com/.
Utah’s Employers Council holds annual Employers Summit
The Utah’s Employers Council will hold its annual Employers Summit from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., August 15, at the Radisson Hotel in Salt Lake City.
Leaders, managers, and compensation, benefits and HR professionals of all levels are invited to attend. The summit will include 10 workshops and breakout sessions to help employers learn how to attract and retain the most talented employees, and how to navigate and take control of “complex” workplace issues.
Topics of the 2019 summit include “Coping with Health Crises in the Workplace,” tips on building a workplace “culture,” updates on 2019 compensation and benefits, and more.
“Employers Council is excited to host this year’s Employers Summit and work with Utah’s employers to explore new ideas and better ways of doing things,” Ryan D. Nelson, president of Employers Council’s Utah office, said. “The Summit will help organizations navigate complex workplace issues while taking advantage of emerging opportunities and technologies. It will also be an opportune time for employers in the region to learn about current trends, legal issues and best practices.”
More information can be found at http://www.employerscouncil.org/.
Blaze Pizza chain introduces gluten-free “Keto Crust” to menu
National pizza chain Blaze Pizza, which has two locations in Utah County, this week introduced two new menu items: a “Keto Crust,” which contains just six grams of net carbs, and a cauliflower crust. Both crusts are gluten-free and became available in all restaurant locations in U.S. and Canada.
In addition to the new crusts, Blaze is introducing a new line of “Life Mode Pizzas,” which are available only through the mobile app and online. There are four life mode pizzas, including the Keto Pizza, the Protein Pizza, the Vegan Pizza and Vegetarian Pizza.
“As the first national chain to unveil a Keto Crust, Blaze’s innovation is changing the way that guests think about and eat pizza,” Executive Chef, Bradford Kent, said. “We’re making pizza an option, even for those on a low carb diet.”
The vegan pizza features a vegan spicy chorizo topping, one of the ways the chain is trying to be more eco-friendly. Recently the chain also went strawless.
Blaze Pizza has a location in Orem, at 1350 South State St, and one location in Lehi, at 3370 North Digital Drive Unit 100. View their menu and order the “Life Mode” pizzas by visiting the website.