Saratoga Springs author launches new book, website
Saratoga Springs-based author Ricelli Mordecai announced Thursday the launch of her first book, “What Dog Am I?” available on Kindle and amazon.com. Along with the book Mordecai launched a new website.
Professionally, Mordecai has over 20 years of experience with personal development and marketing, acting as a business coach, presenter and motivational speaker in her position as director of sales training for an unnamed North American “franchise brand,” according to a press release. The press release states Mordecai uses the research and development of her book with its curriculum to hundreds of professionals and business owners in North America. She also is the founder of Business Booster Marketing and Image Solutions in San Francisco. The company specializes in marketing campaigns and training for leaders in the construction and restoration industry.
Mordecai grew up in Rio de Janeiro, reportedly beginning her career at the age of 10 when she sold pottery she bought with her allowance money and perfume samples from a family friend in retail.
“I learned early on about performance, sales and entrepreneurship and knew this was something very natural for me,” Mordecai said. “Now with an established career and consulting business, it was the right time to share the knowledge to help individuals and business owners create and develop marketing systems to grow their teams and attain greater business awareness and success.”
“What Dog Am I?” is a guide to assessing and understanding personalities and personal development. Seminars run from two hours to all day programs and can be tailored to large or small groups teaching interactive marketing and sales techniques while also identifying human traits and personality types by dog breeds. The book and teaching guide is 71 pages.
Learn more about the book and Mordecai’s methods by visiting her website.
Lehi company enables real-time data transfers
Lehi-based SimpleNexus, creator of a digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, announced Wednesday the availability of an application program interface (API) and webhooks that enable mortgage lenders to transfer data in real time between SimpleNexus and non-integrated third party systems, including customer relationship management platforms and loan origination systems.
Lenders can use the API to instantly relay loan application data collected by the SimpleNexus digital mortgage app to a customer relationship management platform for automated marketing campaigns, or to automatically update SimpleNexus with changes in lenders’ systems of record. The API can also be used to sync loan activity data for loan origination systems not currently integrated with SimpleNexus.
SimpleNexus customers can also now leverage webhooks, which deliver data immediately, to trigger data sharing whenever a specific event occurs within the SimpleNexus platform — events such as creation, update or deletion of a user.
“Staying hyperconnected with borrowers and partners is critical to boosting closed loan rates and reducing closing times,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “Our newly introduced open API and webhooks give lenders the freedom to optimize connectivity with any number of preferred third-party systems. That data connectivity is exactly what lenders need to expedite origination times and deliver a superior borrower experience.”
SimpleNexus currently serves more than 220 mortgage companies in the United States. Learn more about the SimpleNexus platform and its new API and webhooks by visiting its website.
United Way, Walmart help ‘Stuff-the-Bus’ with school supplies
From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, United Way will be at Walmart Supercenters in the Salt Lake Valley for their annual “Stuff-the-Bus” event, which helps provide over 12,000 K-12 students with backpacks filled with school supplies.
Those interested in participating and donating can do so at four participating Walmart locations: 350 Hope Ave., Salt Lake City; 4627 S. 900 East, Salt Lake City; 5675 W. 6200 South, West Valley City; and 7250 Union Park Ave., Midvale.
Supplies needed include: pocket folders, spiral notebooks (wide or college ruled), crayons (boxes of 16 or 24), markers (packs of eight, 10 or 12), pens, pencils, glue sticks, highlighters and erasers.