When Jenny Phillips founded her Lehi-based home schooling business five years ago, she never imagined schools across the nation would close for months on end during the school year.
Phillips was a Christian singer-songwriter and music producer who released over 25 albums, spoke at over 1,000 events in 23 countries and sold over a million CDs.
“When my kids started getting to the age of school, I left my record label and my music career to focus on their education and decided to home-school them,” she said. “I quickly discovered how overwhelming home schooling is.”
Phillips began creating curricula with no intention of founding her home-school curriculum company, The Good and the Beautiful, but rather to help teach each of her five children in a way that worked for her family.
When she realized she could create the optimal curriculum for her children, she put together a team of specialists who, over the span of two years, conducted research, development and testing to create Phillips’ first two levels of language arts. Phillips released it on her music website for free.
The free download was accessed hundreds of thousands of times, but people were finding the curriculum difficult to print on their own and asked Phillips if she would offer a printed version. She initially refused, not wanting to run a large company, but with more people reaching out asking for printed copies and more curricula, Phillips thought about all of the children that she could be helping.
Now, almost five years later, The Good and the Beautiful has over 90 products, and the company is moving into a 30,000-foot warehouse with a group of more than 100 people running the business.
“I think the reason that it has been so successful is because it’s designed by a home-school mom that knows the challenges home-school parents face as they teach children, teaching multiple levels at one time and getting their children to engage in the curriculum,” Phillips said.
Saratoga Springs resident Heather Robison began home schooling her children eight years ago when her oldest was entering first grade in an attempt to spend more time with them.
For the first three years, Robison said her family tried several curricula and at times were using more than one at a time, trying to find what worked best for their family. During her search for another option, Robison found The Good and the Beautiful.
“We’ve been using it for four or five years now,” she said. “It really is the most incredible curriculum out there. It brings such a beauty and truth and light into it, and teaches good morals. It’s not just academic.”
Robison said she continues to use the curriculum because of how lessons that are presented within the literature of the curriculum are reflected in everyday life.
Several of the curricula offer open-and-shut lessons that help parents engage with their children, she said, and Robison has found that she has had a more open relationship with her children since implementing materials from The Good and the Beautiful into her children’s home schooling.
On March 23, Gov. Gary Herbert extended Utah public schools’ closures, which were initially made 10 days earlier, once again to May 1, making the initial two-week absence almost two months.
During a press conference Tuesday, the governor announced schools will remain closed until the end of the academic year. Several other state boards of education have announced schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year, including Idaho and Arizona.
Phillips made the decision to provide some of the resources The Good and the Beautiful had developed at no cost to parents whose children are confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I heard bloggers telling people that during this time it’s OK if you’re just feeding your kids cookies all day and putting them in front of screens the entire day,” she said. “I just wanted to give a different message. This is actually a really special time.”
With the closure of public schools and a significant number of businesses, parents now have the time to work one-on-one with their children, Phillips said. The pandemic is the perfect time to engage children and get them interested in learning.
Phillips said she hopes by giving parents access to these resources, they will be more likely to get their kids out of the house in a way that is engaging and safe.
Since the first week in March, The Good and the Beautiful has seen a 769% increase in online sales.
Phillips said while some of the increase can be attributed to a one-week sale, she also believed the record number of families shopping for a home schooling curriculum is likely due to schools closing to protect students, faculty and staff from COVID-19.
“As kids are home, parents are taking more ownership of helping their children in the areas that they are most needed,” she said. “They’re saying, ‘Hey, let’s take advantage of this time to really work on what you need to work on.’”