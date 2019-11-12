Perry and Associates cut the ribbon on its newest development Tuesday morning, the Traverse Ridge Center Business Park. The building now also holds the title of the tallest in Lehi at nine stories.
Eric Smith, Senior Vice President at CBRE and the lead leasing agent for the new building, described the 220,000-square-foot building as a high rise. It's part of a 22-acre property owned by Perry and Associates. Smith said the building took just 18 months to construct and is unique in several ways, namely its built out of concrete, allowing for higher ceilings and less support columns so floors have unrestricted panormaic views.
The building also features its own parking garage for future tenants to use, a gym, a bike share program so employees can utilize nearby bike trails, and it is also adjacent to a promised future UTA TRAX station.
"It really is just a testament to how Lehi has become a center for a lot of companies to be able to maximize the opportunity for employees," Smith said, referring to how the location is able to pull from both Salt Lake and Utah County talent pools. "Companies have to be strategic about where they locate."
With lots of natural light, car charging station and the other amenities offered on site, Smith said the building also will create an environment that helps employees enjoy coming to work.
Several leases have already been signed, bringing on big name tenants like Microsoft, Solar Winds, and Spaces, which provides coworking space. Smith said there are other leases that are ready to be signed by companies yet unnamed.
"Whenever you put a project like this together, there's a lot of work and a lot of effort and a lot of sleepless nights at times, but it's been well received," Smith said. "Tenants have been excited."
Lehi Mayor Mark Johnson said he's pleased the building has already attracted good tenants, and also complimented the architectural design of the building.
"It's a beautiful building," Johnson said. "It fits in well with the landscape here and the other buildings that are here. So they've done good."
Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox spoke at the opening, focusing on the growth of Lehi and citing statistics about Utah County's growth and growth in the state of Utah. He said he didn't guess how exactly growth would happen, but "I had a vision that this place was going to grow."
Bill Perry, Sr., founder of Perry and Associates, cut the ribbon after speeches by Cox and Matt Swain, vice president of commercial development and Perry and Associates.
"The state government ... they've been extremely cooperative and helpful. It's easy to make business work in Utah," Perry said. "The (residents) of the state don't fight it, they encourage it. And the result (is) our growth has been outstanding and will continue to be so as long as the attitudes and the vision remains to be the same."
Both Perry and Swain also acknowledge in their comments that not only the physical building, but Lehi's growth is made possible by many groups of professionals, including contractors, subcontractors, tenants and so on.
"Building are built by individuals for individuals," Swain said.