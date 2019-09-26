Lendio announces plans to double its sales force
Lendio, a company that helps match small business owners with loans, announced plans this week to double its sales force at their offices in Lehi and Woodbury, New York. Lendio moved to their Lehi office earlier this year to accommodate a growing workforce and expansion of services.
According to a press release, the company has hired 80 employees this year, and intends to hire another 40 sales representatives by the end of 2019, as well as hire another 40 in the first quarter of 2020. Lendio also announced plans to increase its selection of loan products for small businesses by 10% in the coming year.
Plans to expand are in response to growing demand for capital among small business owners in the U.S., the press release states. A report from Lendio, called SMB Economic Insights, showed the demand for business loans in the second quarter of this year increased by 57% over the previous three-quarter average, and more and more business owners are looking to online lending.
“Business owners are hungry for growth capital,” said Brock Blake, CEO and founder of Lendio. “But they have unique requirements. Lendio’s specialized sales team takes the high-tech, high-touch approach to facilitating funding. They offer business owners a quick, tech-driven application and loan matching process, but also provide a hands-on, consultative service to help them select the best loan.”
Lendio will hold a recruiting event in partnership with Indeed.com from 5:30 to 8 p.m.on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at Lendio headquarters in Lehi.
Comcast increases internet speeds for 85% of customers
Comcast announced this week it is increasing download speeds for some of its most popular Xfinity Internet packages for customers in Utah. As of Monday, download speeds for the company’s Performance tier jumped from 60 Mbps to 75 Mbps, while speeds from the Performance Pro tier increased from 150 Mbps to 175 Mbps, according to a press release.
The Blast! tier increased speeds from 250 Mbps to 275 Mbps and the Extreme tier upgraded speeds from 400 Mbps to 500 Mbps. The press release states about 85% of Utah Comcast customers subscribe to one of these tiers and will have the upgraded download speeds. The speeds are available whether customers purchase Xfinity Internet as part of a package or on a stand-alone basis.
“xFi, gives our Internet customers the tools to manage the ever-growing number of connected devices, apps and technologies in their homes,” said Ryan Jones, Comcast Director of Xfinity Sales and Marketing. “This is important, especially with today’s constantly evolving technologies, modern homes require fast Internet, wall-to-wall Wi-Fi, and a way to manage the connectivity needs of the entire household.”
Xfinity xFi is Comcast’s “differentiated Internet experience,” promising to give customers more speed, the best in-home Wi-Fi coverage and easy-to-use controls over home Wi-Fi networks, allowing customers to manage children’s screen time and pause internet access and protect their home automation devices from security threats.
Customers who lease a gateway will automatically receive the new speeds without having to reset their modems over the next few weeks, the press release states. Other customers who purchased their own modems should check online to see if they need a new device to handle the faster speeds.