Lendio hosts Shark Tank-style event for local business owners
Utah-based Lendio is bringing its national event series, CrowdPitch, to the Multi-Chamber Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. September 26 at Conservation Garden Park, 8275 S. 1300 West in West Jordan. According to a press release, the Shark Tank-style event is for local business owners looking for business funding to be able to pitch their business growth plan to a panel of lenders and business leaders.
The press release promises entrepreneurs will receive feedback from the panel of experts as well as the chance to network with fellow business owners, as well as local bankers, investors and business groups.
Aspiring entrepreneurs or business owners looking to take their business to the next level can learn more about the event and apply to pitch a business plan at http://lp.lendio.com/crowdpitch-utah. Other people in the business community interested in attending the event are also asked to RSVP using the link.
According to the press release, three companies out of those that apply will be selected to present their business goals to an audience of their peers and a panel of lenders. Audience members will receive $100 in “Lendio chips” and panel members will receive $500 to “invest” in a business. The winning company will receive a $5,000+ prize package of business services from event sponsors. Food and drinks will also be provided at the event.
Registration open for High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge
Registration for the 2019-2020 High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge officially opened last week. The statewide business model competition is open to all students in Utah ages 14-18; teams of students will compete for $30,000 in cash and in-kind prizes, such as a $7,000 grand prize, according to a press release. The registration deadline is Feb. 19, 2020.
The competition is sponsored by Zions Banks and managed by the Lassonde Entrepreneur Institute, an interdisciplinary division of the David Eccles School of Business at the University of Utah. Equity-free funding from Zions Bank, along with support from local business and professionals aims to support high school students launch their startup ideas, the press release states.
“The High School Utah Entrepreneur Challenge provides an opportunity for students to showcase their creativity as well as their ability to put their ideas into action,” Sam Hirsch, the student director of the competition, said. “We encourage all high school students to get involved for a chance to earn prizes, scholarships, and have a great learning experience.”
Last year’s winner was the Noisy NICU Cap, invented by Olivia Washburn from American Heritage School in American Fork. Olivia won the grand prize of $7,000 for her idea of a cap that protects newborn babies from the loud sounds experience in the NICU. Students can visit the event website at http://lassonde.utah.edu/hsuec to view the competition guide and apply online. Students must submit a written business model, the press release states. Top 20 finalists will be announced March 5, 2020.