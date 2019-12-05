Spanish Fork Lowe’s to celebrate grand opening
Lowe’s will be opening a new store in Spanish Fork, and will celebrate with a grand opening at 10 a.m. today.
The grand opening will include the awarding of $2,000 Lowe’s Foundation grant that will be given to the Nebo Education Foundation to support area science programs, teachers and underserved students. The Maple Mountain High School marching band will perform at the grand opening.
The store is located at 1386 N. Canyon Creek Parkway in the Canyon Creek Commercial Center. Lowe’s of Spanish Fork has approximately 94,000 square feet of retail space, with an adjacent 27,000 square-foot garden center.
The store has created more than 130 new jobs in Utah County, the majority of which are full-time, and Lowe’s is now hiring for permanent roles. To learn about available positions and apply online, visit http://jobs.lowes.com.