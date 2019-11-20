Mountain America Credit Union opens 1st Springville branch
Mountain America Credit Union cut the ribbon on its newest location in Springville on Nov. 15 at 1183 W. 400 South. A grand opening celebration will be held in spring 2020, according to a press release.
Besides being the first Mountain America Credit Union branch in Springville, the branch is one of the first completed buildings in the Marketplace Center being developed. The press release states the branch features a unique, streamlined concept that allows employees to greet members in the lobby, and developers hope the branch will pave the way for future business development, according to a press release.
“Springville has found the perfect balance of a thriving city while maintaining the small-town feel. This is a community that you can’t help but fall in love with,” said Matthew Staples, branch manager at Mountain America Credit Union, in a press release. “I am excited to play an active role in the community as Springville continues to grow.”
Born and raised in Sandy, Staples has worked at Mountain America Credit Union for five years and previously served as the branch manager in Provo and North Orem.
The Springville branch lobby and drive-thru will be available 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Monarch Honda earns Environmental Leadership Award
Monarch Honda in Orem announced last week it received the Honda Environmental Leadership Award for efforts made by general manager Rob Morgan to reduce the dealership’s environmental impact.
According to a press release, America Honda Motor Co. recognized Monarch Honda for achieving specific environmental targets based on a rigorous points system that includes reducing total energy use at the dealership by at least 10%.
Monarch Honda installed LED lights in its showroom, and has also started bailing cardboard products to be recycled and recycling used oil.
“We’re extremely proud to be part of Honda’s global effort to help preserve and protect the environment,” Morgan said in the press release. “Our customers already benefit from owning a Honda vehicle, but now they have the extra peace of mind knowing that they’re supporting a local Honda dealer that is committed to environmentally-responsible business practices.”
The Monarch Honda dealership has been family owned and operated since 1976, according to the press release. The voluntary environmental program was introduced by Honda to U.S. automobile dealers in 2011 and motorcycle dealers in 2015. The press release states Honda uses a third party evaluator to conduct environmental audits of participating dealers as well as recommend strategies for reducing energy use.
According to the press release, participating dealers like Monarch Honda have collectively reduced CO2 emissions by more than 87,000 metric tons and saved more than $19 million in energy costs.