Fintech company MX launches new ‘Subscription Tracker’
Lehi-based financial technology company MX announced Monday the launch of a new feature, the Subscription Tracker, as a money management tool.
According to a press release, Subscription Tracker provides consumers with a detailed list of monthly subscriptions so they can take better control of their finances. The new feature automatically detects subscriptions, monthly costs and a yearly total for each subscription, and also notifies customers if there has been an increase or decrease in the monthly subscription cost.
“The average consumer spends hundreds of dollars a month on subscriptions and it can be an enormous task to manage the constantly growing list of subscriptions,” said Brett Allred, Chief Product Officer, MX. “Subscription Tracker gives consumers the tools they need to better manage their subscriptions, keep unnecessary spending down and ultimately budget smarter.”
The press release states the Subscription Tracker will make it easy for consumers to track their subscriptions, identify any duplicates and take action on subscriptions they are no longer using. The feature is located within MX’s suite of money management tools available to banks, credit unions and fintechs.
“Empowering people to be financially strong requires giving them the tools and resources they need to better understand their spending habits, and that includes knowing what subscriptions they’re paying for, when they are due and if there are any duplicate services,” said Jane Barratt, chief advocacy officer, MX. “Together with our banking and credit union partners, we’re making it easier for consumers to better manage their finances and take control of their financial future.”
Huntsman Cancer gets $2.5M to engage students in research
The Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah has been awarded $2.5 million from the National Cancer Institute’s Youth Enjoy Science Research Education Program to engage Utah high school students and their teachers in cancer research, according to a press release. The program is meant to serve underrepresented populations, including racial and ethnic minorities, economically disadvantages students, and rural and frontier residents from across the state of Utah in order to increase diversity in biomedical research.
The grant will be funded over five consecutive years and enable the institute to train 60 students and 20 science teachers through hands-on research experiences, the press release states. The National Cancer Institute program funding will allow the Huntsman Cancer Institute to expand its own program, the PathMaker program, which since 2015 has trained 44 Utah high school students with background underrepresented in the biomedical and cancer workforce.
“To date, all students who have participated in HCI’s PathMaker program have been accepted to college, and one former student just started medical school,” said Kolawole Okuyemi, MD, HCI’s senior director of diversity and inclusion and chair of the department of family and preventive medicine at the U of U. “We are very proud of each of them and look forward to training even more of Utah’s best and brightest.”
According to the press release, the expanded PathMaker program will include three distinct complementary programs: PathMaker Scholars, PathMaker Bridge, and PathMaker Connect. The different but complementary programs will allow students and teachers to experience mentorship and hands-on research.
Tractor Supply Co. raises over $967,000 for 4-H youth
The Tractor Supply Company raised $967,681 for the National 4-H Council during this year’s Fall Paper Clover campaign, according to a press release. The campaign ran from Oct. 9-20. Combined with the Spring Paper Clover campaign earlier this year, Tractor Supply raised more than $1.8 million for 4-H.
“The Paper Clover program gives 4-H youth the opportunity to learn and grow in subjects they are passionate about, and we are thrilled that our fall Paper Clover campaign allowed us to raise $967,681 to benefit our future leaders,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “We are proud to work with customers and team members who are dedicated to serving 4-H clubs.”
The money raised will go to scholarship funding for numerous state-level 4-H programs, benefiting youth in the state where it was collected. Experiences for scholarship recipients include learning opportunities in animal care, woodworking, government and networking practices.
“We count on programs like Paper Clover to support the development of our students’ skills and passions,” said Jennifer Sirangelo, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “Learn-by-doing programs help our youth become great leaders in their communities and beyond, and we are incredibly grateful to Tractor Supply for helping us provide new opportunities to 4-H chapters across the country.”
This is the 10th year of partnership between Tractor Supply and National 4-H Council, the press release states. In those 10 years, the Paper Clover fundraiser has raised more than $14.1 million for 4-H students across the country. For more information on the program, visit www.TractorSupply.com/4H