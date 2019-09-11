MX to host first annual digital banking week
Lehi-based fintech company MX, a data platform for banks, credit unions and fellow financial tech companies, announced this week the first annual Digital Banking Week taking place Sept. 17 to 19.
According to a press release, Digital Banking Week will bring together the financial industry's "foremost thought leaders" for a three-day online event. The virtual event will feature 24 speakers, which the press release states will provide banking and financial professionals with actionable insights and best practices to better compete in the digital economy.
Speakers will discuss a wide range of topics, including open banking, the impact of data in the digital age, global perspectives on the financial industry, and the importance of financial wellness, the press release states. The event is free and will be recorded and distributed on-demand afterward.
"Digital Banking Week is the first of its kind and we are thrilled to bring together industry luminaries to discuss the future of banking and how, together, we can empower financial strength," said Ryan Caldwell, founder and CEO of MX. "The financial industry is going through a massive shift. This three-day event will provide financial organizations the tools and resources they need to drive transformative change with their customers and partners."
For more information or to register for the event, visit http://digitalbankingweek.com/.
50+ businesses ask Gov. Herbert to reject Division of Water Resources conservation proposal
According to a press release from the Utah Rivers Council, over 50 businesses have come together to ask Gov. Gary Herbert to make an official state water use reduction goal of 2% per year, as opposed to the 0.5% per year proposed by the Division of Water Resources.
Graham Rich, grassroots organizer of Utah Rivers Council, said Utah is America's highest per person water user. Businesses supporting the campaign include Uinta Brewing, Xmission, the Utah Soccer Association and Patagonia.
"We talked to the Utah Rivers Council about the Save 2% for Utah campaign and it just made a lot of sense," said Matt Thorne, head of marketing at Uinta Brewing. "We want to be a part of that and hopefully lead the charge for other businesses to look at their water usage and see how they can conserve as well."
The Utah Rivers Council press release states the 2% conservation goal would eliminate the need for new projects the Utah Division of Water Resources has proposed. Learn more about the proposed 2% water conservation campaign by visiting http://www.save2forutah.org/, and to see a list of businesses that have already signed up to show support.