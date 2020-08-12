A national brand is looking to continue its nationwide growth in Utah while eyeing Provo as an attractive market for expansion.
While businesses across the nation are reeling from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic crisis, Edible, the brand over Edible Arrangements, is looking to expand its reach, especially in Utah, Edible’s vice president of franchise development Patricia Perry said.
The 21-year-old gift and treat company was labeled as an essential business near the beginning of the pandemic, which allowed most of the business’ locations to remain open while hundreds of others were forced to close.
Additionally, Perry said, Edible’s omni-channel concept allowed for little hesitation in planning its next steps.
Before the pandemic shut down so many businesses in the state, Edible had an already-established e-commerce platform and delivery services that supported the company so it could adapt without missing a beat, she said.
“We were very intentional in figuring out how we could do business differently,” Perry said. “We understood that life as we knew it had changed when COVID hit, and during that time frame, we had to pivot quickly and make very necessary changes that would benefit our consumers.”
Edible was able to change its focus to innovation, creating new products geared for consumers to enjoy during the pandemic. These products included boxes of fresh fruit and vegetables that could be delivered to consumers who were unable or unwilling to leave their homes as well as at-home chocolate-dipping fruit kits.
Edible has now found itself in an extremely unique position, focusing on growth while several other businesses strive to maintain.
In fact, Edible saw a 38% year-over-year increase in revenue in April, a 45% year-over-year increase in May and 55% year-over-year increase in June as other businesses were seeing decreases as big as 80%. Additionally, Edible experienced all-time high Mother’s Day sales earlier this year.
“April, June and July were the best months of sales that we’ve had in the company’s history,” Perry said. “We’ve just been really fortunate as an organization.”
When company administrators made the decision to shift their focus toward growth, Edible looked at the country as a whole to assess which areas were under serviced, where there was opportunity for growth, and which areas would be best for a gift and treat retail concept.
One of the areas that stuck out the most was Utah, Perry said.
Over the past weeks, the nationwide company has already added five new locations across the state, purchasing the locations from an already-existing franchisee, and is looking to maintain momentum while adapting store locations for the new normal.
“We found that those stores have been doing well, and we’ve had the opportunity to see that there is additional room for growth in that marketplace,” Perry said.
Provo, specifically, is an attractive market for Edible, Perry said, based on the company’s current footprint, available real estate and consumer profiles.
In addition to existing locations and the newest five locations, Edible has estimated that it would like to add another three to seven locations statewide with a particular focus on central and northern Utah.
These additional locations would be retail-based with the first of Edible’s new store designs debuting at a location in Provo and a location in Georgia.
The new store prototype brings the back of the house to the front of the house, allowing consumers to watch their orders as they are packaged while creating a “theater-like experience,” she said.
“It will really give visibility to what is going on behind the scenes,” Perry said. “During COVID and after COVID, it’s going to be extremely important because people are going to want to understand if the employees are wearing gloves and how things are being prepared.”
Edible also will be implementing drive-thru options at select locations for ease of pickup for consumers.
Some of this growth will be through Edible’s manage-to-own program that launched in May. The program allows candidates to apply to manage locations with the goal of later owning that location down the road.
The program requires an initial investment of $30,000 after a candidate’s application has been accepted, Perry said. Afterward, the candidate will receive an extensive, 90-day training about the brand and owning a business before the location opens.
Down the road, when the candidate is given the opportunity to own the location they manage, Edible will finance the entire price of the location they would be taking on at 0%, which the candidate would pay back over time.
“It gives potential small business owners an opportunity,” she said. “Specifically in Utah, we think we have a great opportunity to implement this program by having entrepreneurs essentially take over the locations we purchased from a company-owned perspective and let managers learn in those stores, eventually taking them over to own them.”
The newest Provo location is the 1,204th Edible Arrangements store to open and is independently owned and operated. The store opened in 2011 and is located at 2255 N. University Parkway #27.