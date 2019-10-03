Shootology firearm and gunsmith store opens in Spanish Fork
Shootology LLC, a business which provides a personalized experience for customers shopping for firearms and accessories, officially opened its doors for business just last week on 244 North Main Street in Spanish Fork.
Founded by father-son duo Aaron and Josh Stern, Shootology strives to be a one-stop shop. Besides selling and servicing an extensive variety of firearms, the store also provides gunsmith services. Customers can also find a large supply of ammo and accessories for handguns, rifles, shotguns and NFA (Class 3) weapons, according to a press release.
Shootology is also able to custom order or manufacture weapons to customer specifications if the exact make and model a customer is looking for is unavailable, the press release states.
Store hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, although the Sterns can also take appointments outside of normal business orders if customers call, text or email ahead of time.
Martial arts students mark Breast Cancer Awareness month
October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and as part of that, a campaign called “Wishing for Mommy” is teaming up with martial art students across the country to empower kids to help out their moms.
According to a press release, martial arts students at the ATA Black Belt Academy in American Fork will exchange their colored rank belts for pink belts this month for breast cancer awareness. The students are looking for an American Fork mom who has been diagnosed with breast cancer and would benefit from the Wishing for Mommy campaign. Children are asked to write in and tell the organization what they would do if they were given $500 to help their moms.
The press release states that helping these kid’s wishes to be granted helps them feel like they are finally able to help their mom in the face of adversity. Fundraising is for the most part made possible by martial arts schools who purchase pink belts for the month of October. When a candidate for the Wishing for Mommy grant is found, a “wish-granting” ceremony will take place at the martial arts center where the mom will be presented with an honorary pink belt if she is well enough to attend.
Donations can also be made to Wishing for Mommy by visiting the organization’s website.
Tractor Supply Co. helps raises money for 4-H scholarships
Tractor Supply Co. is looking to support youth in local communities with its Fall Paper Clover campaign, a biannual fundraiser in partnership with National 4-H Council to provide scholarships for 4-H members.
The fundraiser provides thousands of dollars each year for youth to attend conferences, 4-H camps and other developmental programs nationwide. This fall, Tractor Supply is asking customers to help achieve their goal of donating $1 million by sharing their donations on social media with #DonateAMillion.
In order to participate, Tractor Supply customers and team members can purchase a paper clover starting Oct. 9 and ending Oct. 20 at stores nationwide. Customers can also donate online when they make a purchase at the Tractor Supply website.
“Tractor Supply stands with 4-H in support of their community-based youth programs across the nation,” said Phil Reiter, vice president of national and local marketing at Tractor Supply Company. “Every Paper Clover donation goes toward furthering the education and development of 4-H youth as they explore their skills and interests related to the rural lifestyle and beyond. We are proud to support the next generation of our nation’s leaders.”
Earlier this year during the spring campaign, the Paper Clover program raised more than $917,000 for 4-H programs and students. Since the beginning of the fundraiser nine years ago, Tractor Supply has donated more than $13 million. For a full list of Tractor Supply stores in the area visit the Tractor Supply website.