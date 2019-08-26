Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain officially opens
The new community of luxury single-family homes near Traverse Mountain in Lehi is now open after a grand opening last weekend, according to a press release.
Mayor Mark Johnson cut the ribbon Friday unveiling the new Canyon Point neighborhood constructed by Toll Brothers, Inc. The community features 13 different floor plans that range from 1,926 to 3,915 finished square feet.
Prices range upwards of $400,000. The community will house up to 204 families when build-out at 1867 West Oakridge Drive is complete.
"We are delighted to unveil Toll Brother’s first community in Utah and look forward to making the new home process efficient and enjoyable to Utah County locals and new residents alike," Toll Brothers Utah President Scott Ilizaliturri said.
The neighborhood boasts easy access to the Traverse Mountain trail system with almost 60 miles of hiking, running, biking and walking trails.
Utah ranks among top 20 hardest-working states, No. 1 for annual volunteer hours
When comparing average workweek hours, annual volunteer hours and total leisure time spent per day, Utah is among the top 20 hardest-working states in the nation.
A WalletHub study reported Utah ranked 18th place out of the 50 states. The top three hardest-working states were North Dakota, Alaska and South Dakota, while West Virginia, Rhode Island and New Mexico ranked lowest on the list.
"Americans are hard workers, putting in an average of 1,780 hours per year, according to the World Economic Forum," the report stated. "That’s about 425 hours per year more than Germans work, but about 370 less than Mexicans do."
Utah came in first place for highest annual volunteer hours per resident and third place for lowest average leisure time spent per day, according to the report.
The study also found Utah ranked dead last for lowest average workweek hours. Other findings included Hawaii as the number one highest employment rate state and Minnesota has the number one lowest idle youth rate.
Utah County residents among top 10 who receive highest annual Social Security payments in state
Residents living in Morgan, Summit and Emery counties are among the top 3 areas to receive U.S. Social Security benefits that go the furthest in Utah, according to recent research from a New York financial technology company.
SmartAsset published a report showing the top ten Utah counties where annual Social Security income will cover the most needs of residents. The top ten counties include Morgan, Summit, Emery, Rich, Washington, Wasatch, Utah, Davis, Salt Lake and Millard.
The cost of living in Utah County averages around $20,050, and the annual Social Security amounts residents receive totals about $20,632, the report shows.
To calculate the data, researchers looked at the average Social Security income for each county and calculated the taxes a typical retiree would pay for state-specific rules. After subtracting the taxes from the average Social Security income, researchers measured how far that net income would go in every county to cover the basic necessities.
"Higher scores reflect a better environment for living primarily or exclusively off of Social Security benefits," the report stated.
Lehi company develops tools to help build relationships between lenders and borrowers' real estate agents
SimpleNexus released three new tools designed to help lenders connect with borrowers' real estate agents and enhance the overall home buying experience.
First, the Lehi-based mortgage technology company created a co-branded mobile app for partners to share with borrowers. Among other tools, the app includes current updates on loan progress and mortgage calculators.
Another tool is an integrated search engine that shows available properties and keeps the loan originator in control of the shopping and buying experience. The last tool includes a kiosk mode that allows lenders to collect back-to-back loan applications on a tablet or laptop.
"SimpleNexus is dedicated to making the home loan process efficient, portable and pleasant for loan originators and borrowers alike," Ben Miller, the COO of SimpleNexus, said. "A crucial part of delivering that great borrower experience is making sure the borrower’s Realtor has tools that simplify home search, streamline communication and provide instant loan status insights — and that’s just what we’ve done with this toolset."