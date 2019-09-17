New Macey’s grocery store opens in Highland
A new Macey’s grocery store is opening at 5353 W. 11000 North in Highland, with the grand opening beginning at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. The grand opening ceremony will include a flag-raising ceremony and community members are invited to attend.
The new Highland location will feature an expanded delicatessen with various options for lunch, such as sushi, a salad bar and a hot buffet, according to a press release. The new location will also continue to offer signature Macey’s items such as Kong Kones, fresh-made donuts, fresh-cut fruit and local produce. Also new to the Highland location is outdoor seating for patrons.
David Rice, president of Associated Retail Operations and senior vice president of Associated Food Stores said he’s thrilled to start serving the Highland community.
“Macey’s has been a local grocer for more than seven decades,” Rice said. “We’re looking forward to becoming a support to the community in any way we can.”
Shoppers can take advantage of online shopping, curbside pickup, and self-checkout options like Skip, which allows customers to scan items as they shop and checkout from their phone. The Highland Macey’s will also be the first to offer a U.S. post office within the store.
UVHBA awards 24 scholarships to students
The Utah Valley Home Builders Association closed on Cougar House 10 this month, according to a press release, adding to the endowed scholarship program at Brigham Young University. This year’s home was built in Elk Ridge under the direction of Pure Haven Homes, Raykon Construction and South Haven Homes.
The funds provided by the UVHBA now tallies just over $1.5 million, the press release states. The money is used to offer financial assistance to athletes who have attended and will be attending BYU. Recently at a banquet event, three students and financial aid recipients addressed UVHBA members to thank them for the financial support that allowed them to focus on their schooling and athletics. Twenty-four students from various schools were also awards UVHBA scholarships at the banquet.
Tom Holmoe, Director of Athletics for BYU, aided in presenting the scholarships to each student and also thanked UVHBA members for their support.
“You are really doing something special,” Holmoe said. “This community is a great place because of you.”
The UVHBA also has an endowed scholarship program for Utah Valley University. To learn more about the association and its programs, visit the organization website, http://www.uvhba.com/.
UVCC and Leaders for Clean Air announce partnership
The Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce and Leaders for Clean Air announced a partnership Monday, dedicated to improving Utah County’s air quality. The UVCC has encouraged business leaders to meet with Leaders for Clean Air to learn how to make a positive impact on air quality and receive free electric vehicle charging stations, according to a press release.
“Utah County’s business leaders are committed to improving air quality throughout the Valley. Through this partnership, we are making a positive impact on reducing pollution and ensuring cleaner air and higher quality of life for everyone in our community,” Rona Rahlf, Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce President and CEO, said.
Businesses in Utah County that have already made investments in air quality initiatives, the press release states, include Ancestry, doTERRA and Harley Davidson.
“By the end of 2019 Leaders for Clean air will have successfully displaced over 129 million pounds of Co2 by installing over 1,000 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations,” Britton Bettride, Leaders for Clean Air Director of Business Operation, said. “We attribute our great success to Rocky Mountain Power and their rebate program along with the thousands of dollars UCAIR has donated to the cause to improve air quality. We expect to continue to displace many more pounds of Co2 to help improve health in the community and sustainability for businesses like doTERRA.”
Leaders for Clean Air, a nonprofit organization established in January 2015, provides free electric vehicle charging stations to Utah businesses and implements large-scale electric charger projects to promote the benefits of electric vehicle technology. The organization has also partnered with Rocky Mountain Power and UCAIR.