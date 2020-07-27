After almost 30 years in the banking industry and a brief retirement, a Saratoga Springs man is opening the first Mosquito Joe location in Utah.
Robert Taylor broke out into the banking industry in 1992 before becoming the vice president of the Greater Nevada Credit Union in September of 1994. A little over six years later, he was promoted to the company’s president and CEO.
In August of 2007, Taylor left Greater Nevada Mortgage to work as the president and CEO of Idaho State University Credit Union, where he stayed for over 11 years.
Taylor moved from Pocatello, Idaho, to Saratoga Springs in 2018 after taking an early retirement. Taylor and his wife moved to Utah County in an effort to be closer to the couple’s five children and 10 grandchildren.
“We decided we could move wherever we wanted to go, so we moved to Saratoga Springs, which is right around the corner from some of our grandkids,” he said.
He was ready for a change of pace after dozens of years behind a desk, he said.
While searching for a new journey, he discovered the Mosquito Joe franchising options.
“In my mind, I’m too young to retire, so I wanted to do something completely different,” Taylor said. “I looked around for a lot of business opportunities, and Mosquito Joe franchise just really spoke to me in a way that none of the others did.”
Over the past three decades, Taylor said he has seen the gambit of how businesses are run and made the decision to become a franchisee because franchise locations are more successful than starting a business from scratch.
As an outdoorsman, he said, mosquitoes have been one of the biggest personal pests he has dealt with.
Especially during the coronavirus pandemic, he found himself wanting more and more to enjoy his own backyard without having to organize flimsy defenses against mosquitoes and ticks, such as bug spray or citronella candles.
Taylor knew there were many more people like him wanting to escape to the outdoors without having to battle bugs and began looking for business opportunities that would help others and keep him active.
“I sat behind a desk for 30 years, and that was a great career, but I got lazy behind a desk,” he recollected. “Now, I’m outside, I’m enjoying it. I’ve lost 45 pounds while I’m outside serving people and their yards. I’m still helping people just in a different way.”
That’s when he discovered Mosquito Joe. The opportunity to own a Mosquito Joe franchise location not only kept Taylor active and outdoors but was also a contactless job that served others and improved the overall quality of life of Utah County residents, he said.
Unlike bug spray or citronella candles, Taylor said Mosquito Joe offers customers a barrier that keeps the entire yard mosquito-free.
With all-natural and synthetic options, Mosquito Joe locations address mosquitoes, fleas and ticks at all stages while working with the Environmental Protection Agency to protect pollinators and be good stewards of the environment.
The goal of Mosquito Joe is to “make the outdoors fun again,” Taylor said, and the company is also looking to keep diseases carried by mosquitoes at bay, such as Zika Virus, West Nile virus, Chikungunya virus, dengue and malaria.
The Utah Department of Health reported that from the beginning of 2019 to Oct. 15, 2019, 272 mosquito pools tested positive for the West Nile Virus. Additionally, nine animals and 21 people contracted the disease.
Of that, four mosquito pools and one person tested positive for West Nile Virus in Utah County. No Utah County animals that were tested indicated positive test results.
Taylor opened the first Mosquito Joe franchise in Utah in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and began servicing clients in Utah County in May.
Since its opening, the Utah County franchise location has been bringing on customers on a daily basis, Taylor said, and has even seen a significant increase in clientele as the coronavirus pandemic drudges on.
Mosquito Joe Brand President Lou Schager has been with the company for four seasons. The company’s expansion into Utah, he said, is a welcome one and a direct impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the market.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity,” he said. “We are growing, and I think that’s in large part to the market. There’s a wonderful opportunity because a lot of people don’t even know our services exist.”
As families remain in their homes for longer, they are realizing the value of their own backyards, and instead of going out to eat or traveling, residents are putting more money into their outdoor spaces to make their yards more enjoyable.
Mosquito Joe was founded in 2010 and has since expanded to over 335 locations and over 150 franchise owners throughout 38 states. Utah recently acquired its second franchise location near Ogden.