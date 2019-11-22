Nike invests in Vineyard footwear
HandsFree Labs, a hands-free footwear technology company based in Vineyard announced this week it has received a strategic investment from Nike, Inc. According to a press release, the partnership between HandsFree Labs and Nike includes an intellectual property license and extends the reach of HandsFree Labs’ patented portfolio of Foot Activated Shoe Technology solutions, which allows consumers to step in and out of shoes without using their hands.
The patented hands-free shoe technology currently is part of HandsFree Labs’ KIZIK brand, which includes casual, dress and outdoor shoes for men and women. The company plans to launch a new brand of modern and fashion-forward athleisure footwear, PILAR, early next year.
“HandsFree Labs is passionate about bringing the comfort and convenience of hands-free shoes to everyone, and our partnership with Nike accelerates this vision,” said Monte Deere, CEO of HandsFree Labs, in a press release. “We intend to continue our momentum of bringing hands-free technology to every type of footwear, from children’s shoes to boots, and our ultimate goal is to provide access to a better footwear experience to everyone.”
The hands-free technology was originally created by Ogio International founder Mike Pratt, who developed the shoe technology solution, after which HandsFree Labs was created. The press release states the company is actively inventing hands-free technologies for a broad range of uses.
In addition to the licensing partnership with and investment from Nike, HandsFree Labs will be rolling out its technology through licensing deals with other footwear categories and manufacturers, according to the press release.
Simplifile sets company record
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc., an operator of global exchanges and clearing houses and provider of data and listings services, announced this week that Provo-based Simplifile set a new company record by e-recording 106,244 documents in a single day on Nov. 12. Simplifile is part of ICE Mortgage Services which applies technology and high-capacity infrastructure to make the mortgage process electronic and therefore more efficient, according to a press release.
The previous record for documents e-recorded in a single day was 102,491 on Sept. 30. The November record is the second time Simplifile has recorded over 100,000 documents in a single day. The press release states Simplifile’s e-recording network covers more than 80% of the nation’s population.
“This major milestone is another example of the growing acceptance and adoption of e-recording among submitters and recorders nationwide,” said Paul Clifford, president of Simplifile. “We attribute this to our ever-growing e-recording network, and an overall increase in mortgage volume due to favorable interest rates. We’re proud to offer a solution that makes the settlement process faster and more efficient for settlement agents and new homeowners.”
Simplifile allows settlement agents to submit land records directly online to any of the 2,003 participating county recording offices. According to the press release, county recorders can review, stamp, record and return documents to the settlement agent electronically and in record time. In addition, recording fees and payments can be processed directly through Simplifile’s secure payment service, which eliminates payment errors and check-writing expenses, the press release states.
Avii integrates with XCM platform
Lehi-based Avii, a software-as-a-solution platform for tax, audit, advisory, compliance and management consulting firms, announced Thursday it has integrated the XCM productivity enablement and workflow platform.
According to a press release, the XCM platform has become pervasive as a provider of productivity technologies for tax accounting organizations over the past 18 years. Over the past 19 years, Avii has delivered custom software solutions to some of the world’s largest accounting organizations.
The integration of Avii with XCM provides accountants with the comfort of using the software they currently rely on while adding the features those applications are missing, with a suite of 12 native automation applications, the press release states.
“With today’s announcement, accountants can choose to replace XCM or to incorporate it into Avii’s unified cloud platform, to extend the advantages of both solutions to all firm employees and their clients,” said Lyle Ball, Avii co-founder and CEO, in a press release. “Firms that want to continue using XCM for some of their workflow productivity functions can gain the advantages of Avii without losing their investment in XCM for as long as they choose. However, if they are ready to transition from XCM or other similar software, Avii provides them with a feature to feature match.”
The integration with XCM is available at no additional charge to accountants using the Avii Workspace, according to the press release.