Orem employees at Ken Garff Nissan helped buy dozens of foster children new pairs of shoes at Famous Footwear.
Tom Hinkleman, the general manager of Ken Garff Nissan of Orem, said he and his team were looking for opportunities to give back to the community when the team came up with the idea to support members of the community who are often underserved.
On July 16, the Orem-based automotive location partnered with Famous Footwear to provide a new pair of shoes to over 45 children in the state’s foster care program through the Utah Division of Child and Family Services.
While in the preliminary process of planning the event, Hinkleman and his team learned that a significant number of children surrendered to the foster care system in Utah arrive with only the clothes on their backs, which are more often than not pajamas.
Additionally, some of the teenage children in the foster care system have never been able to experience shopping for themselves. With school only a matter of weeks from starting in the fall, Hinkleman said the cause became clear fairly quickly.
“The kids deserve something like this,” he said. “These kids are in a system and in a situation that is no product of their own, it’s not their fault they’re in this situation.”
Hinkleman said the event did more than just help the children receiving the shoes but also Famous Footwear.
“There’s no question that with them being shut down for a couple of months, whether they are local or they were a large franchise, there was still some pain that was suffered during this,” he said.
During the event, no pair of shoes were “off limits” to the kids are they explored different colors, styles and fits. Hinkleman said each child brought “thank you” cards for the Ken Garff team and expressed their appreciation to each person involved in the event.
For the most part, he said, the opportunity to serve the community was as beneficial to the Ken Garff team as it was to Famous Footwear and the children.
“People always talk about the best ways to serve somebody, but I think the best way is to serve with somebody,” he said. “For our team, it gave us an opportunity to serve with one another outside of what was a monetary endeavor to simply give back and serve.”
The event was a part of the company’s “We’re Hear For You” initiative that ended Thursday. Each of the company’s 21 Utah dealerships agreed to host two events over an eight-week period.
The initiative stemmed from Ken Garff employees across Utah who heard the tales of business owners and their small businesses attempting to stay the course while experiencing significant decreases in revenue during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Our business, while it is down, has not suffered to the extent of other businesses,” Ken Garff Market President Jason Frampton said in a previous interview. “With 1,700 employees, everybody has a story of somebody they know who is really struggling.”
Each location was tasked with finding a group of people in their community in need of support and finding a way to lift their spirits. Over the eight-week period, the events covered a plethora of causes.
In May, the Ken Garff locations in American Fork supported law enforcement officials and first responders by providing 300 meals to personnel working the frontlines over two consecutive days.
On the last day of the initiative, Ken Garff Volkswagen of Orem, with the help of Sweet Tooth Fairy, created nine $500 scholarships for students at Utah Valley University. The scholarship recipients were announced Thursday and ranged from international students to students pursuing post-graduate degrees.