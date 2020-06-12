An online security company serving Fortune 100 companies around the nation started as a dream in the heart of Utah County.
Raised in southern California, LiveView Technologies president, CEO and co-founder Ryan Porter came to Utah County seeking an education and a community that aligned with his values. After attending Brigham Young University, he stayed in the area, intending to start a family and make a name for himself.
Not wanting to stray far from the home he had created and hoping to create opportunities for other college graduates in the area, Porter founded LiveView Technologies in Orem.
Founded in 2005, LiveView Technologies got its start creating a remote management tool for leaders in the construction finance industry to provide real-time images of their homes.
Porter said after a while he and co-founder Bob Brenner came up with the idea to create optimal video surveillance for construction sites.
Once other construction companies began to see what LiveView Technologies was doing, they wanted a piece of the action, and Porter said he and his partners complied.
Since its founding, the company has ventured outside of the industry, staking a claim in the world of video surveillance.
Just when Porter was ready to expand, finance experts reported a downturn in the market for camera technology, indicating the inevitable beginning of the 2008 Recession.
Porter and his associates approached the Utah Department of Transportation, who was looking for live cameras in remote areas so representatives could observe road conditions.
LiveView Technologies got to work installing live-footage cameras in remote areas across the state of Utah before other states began to request similar technology, including Colorado and Wyoming.
“These projects got us through the downturn in the economy,” Porter said.
The exponential growth that LiveView Technologies experienced after 2009 called for more specific expertise, and the company added two more partners on to the team.
The partners brought along their backgrounds in business development and software, allowing LiveView Technologies to reach industries and create technology that Porter and Brenner had only dreamed of.
In the years that followed, LiveView Technologies began building a software-based platform to cater to the growing clientele the budding security and surveillance mogul had gathered over time. The company hired software teams to tweak its platform and develop features that set it apart from its competitors since its original conception.
By 2016, the company had expanded outside of any one industry and was working across the nation in the oil and gas, critical infrastructure and other industries throughout its developed software platform.
“We put all of these pieces together,” Porter said. “We had developed the technology and built the hardware that we felt like with a little more development, we could really go after being a retail security solution.”
While LiveView Technologies was quickly gaining notoriety, it wasn’t until Porter and his partners began marketing their product as a way to offset the cost of human guards that big retailers such as Walmart began reaching out to the company.
LiveView Technologies attended a tech show in Las Vegas where they met an area director for Walmart who told the company’s representatives their technology was exactly what the retailer was looking for.
“We were the smallest group that they had worked with, and they ended up picking us because of our software, our technology and our platform,” Porter said. “We did a test deployment for Walmart in 2017, and that was the catalyst for this massive growth in our company.”
From there, LiveView Technologies has deployed over 3,500 units to local and state law enforcement agencies, major retailers and more across the United States.
Looking back, Porter said he is astonished at the amount of growth LiveView Technologies has experienced, especially without outside funding.
“It truly is a bootstraps company, which is so unique for software,” he said.
The company doesn’t solely write code, Porter said. In fact, most — if not all — of the operations are conducted in Orem, from the software development to manufacturing the mobile units. This allows LiveView Technologies to employ Utah County residents across the spectrum.
Since 2018, LiveView Technologies has grown from 50 employees to almost 150. Porter said he is looking forward to continued growth not only in the company’s reach but also in the team members it employs.
Looking to the future, Porter and LiveView Technologies is looking to transform its enterprise-level platform for internet-of-things devices into a platform that can integrate IOT devices onto one platform and create automated efforts to make its technology and platform more efficient.
Additionally, LiveView Technologies wants to establish the later in cybersecurity for that integrated platform.
“With tablets and laptops and other smart devices, the way that we have secured things in the past is obsolete now,” he said. “There has to be a zero-trust cybersecurity structure for the devices and the technology we have now.”
In 2019, the company ranked No. 1,000 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 and No. 15 for the “Fastest Growing Security Companies in America.”