Orem company asks for donations to help cause
Orem-based Spherion, an HR and recruitment services company, has teamed up with Tifie Humanitarian to give to local Utah and Idaho organizations this month through their “Light the Lives of Others” campaign.
Spherion and Tifie Humanitarian will match donations up to $25,000. With the donations, Spherion plans to help five local non-profit organizations that help vulnerable people, particularly women, build new lives for themselves. According to the press release, the organizations help refugee families, single mothers in need of job placement, or help provide safe homes for trafficked women. One of the organizations benefiting is Utah Valley Refugees.
Each Spherion office will also be on site to do volunteer work at the organizations and to raise funds. Some local companies who have donated goods or finances include Ruby Snap and No Box Tools.
Donations can be made by visiting http://www.lightthelivesofothers.com/.
Manufacturers of the Year awards for 2019 are out
The Utah Manufacturers Association announced the 2019 Manufacturers of the Year on Saturday, recognizing 12 companies, three of which are in Utah County.
According to a press release, Utah manufacturers produce more than $20 billion in economic output. Awards were given out Saturday at the annual Utah Manufacturers Association banquet in the following areas: Outstanding Performance in Operational Performance and Best Practices, Economic Achievement, Workplace Safety, Community and State Involvement and Outreach, and Fidelity to the Principles of Free Enterprise. The Utah Manufacturers Association was pleased to have received numerous outstanding applications for the manufacturer of the year award.
Utah County companies that were recognized include Purple Innovations, based in both Alpine and Grantsville; US Synthetic in Orem; and Little Giant Ladders in Springville. Other Utah companies who received awards were Capstone Nutrition, Futura Industries, Marathon Petroleum Company, Merit Medical, Monnit Corporation, Packsize, Petersen Incorporated, Powerblanket and Sleep Number.
Registration opens for 2020 Silicon Slopes
The Silicon Slopes Tech Summit, a two-day event organized and hosted by the Silicon Slopes organization and community, will take place Jan. 30 and 31, 2020, at the Salt Palace Convention Center.
Tickets for the event are now available to purchase online at http://www.siliconslopessummit.com.
According to a press release, the event is one of the most prominent annual tech events in the world and will likely bring out more than 20,000 attendees.
Silicon Slopes Tech Summit will feature prominent keynotes, breakout sessions, entertainment, parties, networking opportunities and an exclusive screening of a film from the Sundance Film Festival. The early bird special has an all access pass for $149. There are also sponsorship opportunities available.