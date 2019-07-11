Orem Petco to hold feline adoption event
Saturday, as part of the Petco Foundation’s national “Be a Lifesaver” adoption weekend, the Petco Foundation is teaming up with Ashley Valley Community Cats at an adoption event from noon to 4 p.m. at the Orem Petco on 85 S. State St.
There will be adoptable cats and kittens at the event, and all adoptable pets come fixed, vaccinated and micro-chipped. Adoption fees start at $10.
Preference will be given to adopters that will keep their cats indoors and do not believe in de-clawing. Adopters must be at least 21 years of age with stable housing and employment and have no previous animal abuse charges or cases.
The Petco Foundation has partnered with thousands of local animal welfare organizations nationwide, uniting over 6 million pets with families since 1999 and investing more than $250 million in lifesaving animal welfare organizations.
Learn more about the Petco Foundation by visiting https://www.petcofoundation.org/ and about Ashley Valley Community Cats by visiting http://ashleyvalleycats.org/.
Two private firms to invest in Lehi security company
Lehi-based DigiCert, Inc., a provider of security solutions for identity and encryption, announced Tuesday that private investment firm Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and private equity firm TA Associates reached a definitive agreement to make a “strategic growth investment” in DigiCert, according to a press release.
As part of the investment, Clearlake and TA will become equal partners in DigiCert. DigiCert will continue to be led by CEO John Merrill and the current management team, who are also investing. Jason Werlin, a managing director at TA, will become chairman of the DigiCert Board of Directors upon the closing of the investment transaction, and Hythem El-Nazer, another managing director at TA, will also join the board.
“Having served as an active investor in DigiCert for nearly seven years, we have had the distinct honor and privilege of watching the company flourish from a 40-person upstart technology company to a leading provider of digital certificates with more than 1,000 employees globally,” said Jason Werlin, a managing director at TA Associates. “We look forward to continuing to provide support to DigiCert and working collaboratively with management alongside Clearlake as the company enters its next phase of growth.”
DigiCert provides certificate management platforms and customer support in multiple languages with offices located across the globe. The company combines modern infrastructure with locally focused solutions to enhance security for customers wherever they conduct business, in compliance with local requirements.
Plans to build new papermaking plant announced
Wednesday, Utah company Crossroads Paper announced plans to build a “21st century” papermaking plant, which will use technology to turn used cardboard boxes and residential mixed paper into new paper. The new paper will then be used to create boxes for manufacturers, farmers and e-commerce companies.
According to a press release, this papermaking plant will be the first of its kind in Utah, featuring an on-site water treatment facility and requiring no trees to make paper.
John Sasine, the CEO of Crossroads Paper, has been in the recycling industry for over 30 years. He said the project is designed to keep waste materials out of landfills, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and provide consumers and cities a beneficial way to recycle wastepaper.
“We can make a huge difference by using what we have locally and eliminating long-distance shipping to paper mills hundreds and even thousands of miles away,” Sasine said. “It’s the wave of the future.”
Machinery for the facility will come from Valment Inc., of Finland, which the press release describes as a “world leader in this type of specialized papermaking equipment.”
Lt. Governer Spencer J. Cox and executive director of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development Val Hale were both present at the meeting and praised the plan.
“When we’re able to use innovation to create jobs to improve the environment in the state of Utah, and to make people’s lives better — then it is a proverbial win-win,” Cox said.
A location for the paper mill has not yet been decided upon, although a representative of the company said two locations are being considered, one in West Valley and one in Tooele County. Construction of the $320 million mill is expected to begin later this year with anticipated completion in 2022.