People's Intermountain Bank changes name to Altabank
People's Intermountain Bank, which has been operating for years as Bank of American Fork, Lewiston State Bank and People's Town and Country Bank, announced Tuesday it is officially rebranding, uniting all of its operations under one name: Altabank.
"We are the largest community bank headquartered in Utah but having different names for each operating unit gave our customers a different impression and often led to confusion," said Len Williams, CEO of People's Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ: PUB), the parent company of Altabank. "Bringing our operating units together under a single name makes it clear to customers that they will receive the same personalized service from Preston, Idaho to St. George, Utah, and that we have the size and scale to handle the full range of their business banking needs."
According to a press release, operations will continue as usual. The bank will continue to offer customized financial solutions, responsiveness to business clients, and direct access to decision makers. Altabank is also investing in technology solutions to improve customer experience.
The press release states businesses and individuals will continue to work with the same banking professionals they always have and there will be no changes to current accounts, loans or mortgages.
The new Altabank website is now live, but print and e-statements will have the new name and logo beginning next month, according to the press release. Branches in Utah and Idaho will have new exterior signs by the end of the year. Also, customers with debit and credit cards will receive cards with the Altabank name when their existing cards need replacement.
"We hope all of our customers will join us in celebrating the rollout of the Altabank brand by coming to an open house at their local branch in mid-November," said Williams.
Learn more about the upcoming open house and the brand change by visiting http://altabank.com/.
Weave hires first ever chief product officer
Weave, a Lehi-based company that offers a "business toolbox" for service-based businesses and is one of the fastest-growing companies in tech, announced Tuesday it has hired Jeff Lyman as the company's first Chief Product Officer (CPO) to oversee the evolution of the company's product line and manage the rapidly growing product development team.
"We are thrilled to have Jeff join us and add his experience and vision to the future of our products. He not only has a keen perception of the process of developing market-leading products but moreover, he understands how to create fantastic product experiences," said Brandon Rodman, CEO at Weave. "Weave continues to rapidly grow and mature as a company and Jeff's knowledge is essential to keep our products rapidly evolving."
This announcement comes after the company announced a $70 million series D funding round last month with a current valuation of $970 million — a 3.2x valuation increase in the past 10 months, according to a press release. Some of the funds will be used to help expand and enhance the company's current product offering. Weave has also grown in other ways, more than double its number of employees from 300 at the beginning of the year to over 600 currently. Weave's product is also being used by over 13,000 small and medium businesses in the U.S., the press release states.
Lyman previously served as the chief product officer at Vivint Smart Home, and also held leadership roles at Nike while living in Beaverton, Oregon, according to the press release.
"It is exhilarating to join Weave at such an exciting time, in the midst of such rapid growth. The team is incredibly strong and has made both culture and innovation top priorities, allowing for a collaborative environment that makes experimentation and invention possible," Lyman said.
Lyman will lead all product and engineering teams as Weave continues to broaden its scope in offering, the press release states. Learn more about Weave and its product offering by visiting http://www.getweave.com/.
El Pollo Loco offers free chicken tamale bowls with purchase
El Pollo Loco is kicking is offering free handmade chicken tamale bowls with any purchase beginning Thursday and ending Nov. 20. The offer is valid at the restaurant's Orem, Lehi, West Jordan and Sandy locations.
According to a press release, guests can choose from one of the three new chicken tamale bowls: two chicken tamales, tamale and chopped chicken breast, or tamale and two piece leg and thigh.
The offer is limited to one free bowl with any purchase per guest, per day, and only one free bowl per vehicle. The offer is not valid when ordering online or through the mobile app, the press release states.
Largest national long-waste haul company selects Lindon for new facility
Colliers International announced last week that Mr. Bult's, Inc. (MBI), the nation's largest long-waste haul company has selected Lindon for a new facility. The new facility is located at 1540 W. 200 South. Jarrod Hunt, executive vice president, and Jaden Malan, industrial specialist, at Colliers International represented both the tenant and the landlord in the transaction.
“Distribution and logistics companies continue to find advantages as they expand operations, optimize the supply chain and grow market share in Utah,” Hunt said. “MBI is the largest provider of long-haul waste transportation in the country. This new Lindon facility provides MBI an ideal location to grow within the Intermountain West region.”
MBI is a privately-owned and operated corporation founded in 1980 and based in Illinois. The company has 240 locations and 49 terminals across the country. According to a press release, MBI is committed to providing a full range of waste-handling services and the best available equipment.