Software company Polis named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 list
Polis, a salesforce software company headquartered in Boston with an office in Lehi, was named to CNBC’s Upstart 100 list this week. The 100 companies on the list are venture-backed startups from around the world that have the potential to transform industries, according to a press release.
Polis builds software for groups that do offline sales, powered by a unique dataset that recommends sales scripts and targeting based on previous offline interactions, the press release states. The software enables sales managers and representatives to make decisions of who to talk to, where to go and what to say, supported by Polis’ data and software which learns from each interaction to hone in on ideal customers for their clients.
According to the press release, Polis’ software makes sales reps 5-10 times more effective at closing sales. Earlier this year, Polis closed a $2.5 million seed funding round led by Haystack VC, added to its leadership team and announced several strategic partnerships.
“We are honored and excited to have been named to the CNBC Upstart 100 list. Polis has grown 500% in revenue in the last year and we have doubled our headcount so it’s great to be recognized for all our hard work,” said Kendall Hope Tucker, Founder & CEO of Polis. “Growing fast is challenging, so 100% of this honor should be attributed to my team. They are all A+players who go out of their way to recruit other A+ players. I am very lucky to be surrounded by such great people.”
View the full CNBC Upstart 100 list at http://www.cnbc.com/upstart.
Podium appoints first CFO, executive vice president of strategy
Lehi-based Podium, an interaction management platform for business, announced Tuesday it has appointed Rick Hasselman as the company’s first chief financial officer and Chance Olson as executive vice president of strategy and business operations. Including Hasselman and Olson, Podium’s employee count has risen from 430 at the beginning of the year to 661 at the start of this month.
“In just over five years, Podium has gone from my co-founder Dennis and I in the spare bedroom of my apartment to helping over 40,000 local businesses create over 17 million interactions with their customers every month,” said Eric Rea, co-founder and CEO of Podium. “In order to continue this incredible growth trajectory, we had to find the very best leaders in the industry. We are pumped to have Rick and Chance join our team and bring their experience to guide Podium into truly modernizing the way that business happens on a local level.”
Hasselman has over two decades of experience in public and private corporate finance and operations leadership roles, according to a press release. Most recently he served as VP of finance and operations for Sumo Logic,a global provider of cloud-based machine data analytics. The press release states that during his time with Sumo Logic, Hasselman aided the company in growing its annual revenue to 10 times what it was when he first started. Hasselman also held several roles at Google and worked as a director at PwC.
“Podium has experienced growth that is rarely seen, even in the SaaS industry,” Hasselman said. “Based on the value Podium’s platform provides and the sheer size of the market we are operating in, I feel we are still just scratching the surface of the impact this company can make. I am thrilled to help the team continue this expansion and take the next steps forward in that process.”
According to the press release, Olson has a decade of experience guiding high-growth technology companies and Fortune 500 corporations in a variety of financial and operational functions. Most recently, Olson served as the VP of Strategy and M&A at Pluralsight, where he also led Pluralsight’s recent $170 million acquisition of GitPrime, the press release states. Olson also worked as a consultant at McKinsey and Co.
“I feel there is a real opportunity at Podium that is rare to find,” said Olson. “In the past several years, there has been a massive shift in the way that consumers are preferring to interact with businesses. Podium is uniquely situated to be the go-to platform for these businesses that comprise such a large portion of our economy. I am excited for the challenge that comes with this large of an opportunity.”