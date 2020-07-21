A Provo-based cloud storage aggregator announced its integration with the business communication platform Slack to help support effective communication for companies whose employees are working from home.
President and CEO Tyron Pike founded FileShadow in 2016. Since then, the company has provided clients with a vault where they can search and access files from other sources. The service groups cloud storage accounts, local storage, and network and direct-attached storage devices.
The files are automatically categorized through a machine-learning process that analyzes the content of any file and creates tags relating to the content. With that machine learning process, users can easily search and access what they are looking for through simple searches.
“People are storing away content in all kinds of strange places,” Pike said. “They have it on flash drives, they have it on their phones, they have it on various cloud services. We basically vacuum that all up into coherent vaults and store away every iteration, the entire history of that file and any changes you’ve made to it.”
When the company was first getting off the ground, signing contracts with large companies and government agencies, Pike said it quickly occurred to him that individuals and small-to-medium businesses were in need of a similar resource.
FileShadow set out to speak with its consumers and discovered that most people had no idea where their files were located and only that they were spread out between several different locations, including local storage, cloud services and networks.
Pike and his employees made the decision to use their expertise to adapt the enterprise contact management systems they had made for larger companies to develop a system for individual consumers and small-to-medium businesses to locate files across platforms.
“Everything is at your fingertips, and that’s what most people ask us for, to have all of their content available and to be able to use it on multiple platforms,” he said. “What we’re really doing is providing people access to their content in an organized and structured way.”
FileShadow currently serves over 2,000 customers across the globe.
Now, FileShadow’s integration with Slack will allow users on both platforms to collect, preserve, curate and publish their content in a way that supports their ability to collaborate, especially during the coronavirus pandemic.
This means all files posted to Slack are viewable, protected and searchable in FileShadow, even if they are not visible or archived to the Slack channel.
Pike has worked with 10 companies in the Utah Valley, and this, he said, has been one of the most exciting.
“The reason why we made this announcement and are very excited about it is because we’ve now proved that Slack is both a source of content to protect and also our vault as being a source of content to share within Slack,” he said.
Jeff Looman, vice president of engineering at FileShadow, said the company has been using Slack for months, and it is quickly becoming the replacement for standard email, especially as thousands of people across the nation continue to work from home.
FileShadow’s company employees had been using Slack for some time, Looman said, and the business communication platform has been an integral part of the engineering department’s seamless communication as team members work remotely from various parts of the U.S.
“They’ve been very good to work with and very responsive,” he said. “It’s great to have them on board, and they want us there, just by the way they’re responding. They’re making good suggestions. It’s been a very positive exchange.”
Having seen how invaluable Slack is for its company employees, the FileShadow team began working to design its vault systems to support Slack, Pike said.
Afterward, FileShadow adapted its vault to fit Slack in a way that would support its file searching and accessing processes on the business communication platform.
FileShadow submitted an application, which was approved by Slack, and the rest was history. Although it sounds uncomplicated, Pike said the process involved a significant amount of effort.
Pike said down the line FileShadow is looking forward to potentially being able to offer its clients the opportunity to train their meta-data model, enhanced by artificial intelligence. Similar engagement is incredibly expensive at the moment, but Pike said FileShadow sees an opportunity to serve some markets at a fraction of the price.