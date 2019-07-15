Provo company donates solar to single mom
Provo-based ION Solar’s charitable arm of the company, ION Earth, has worked to donate solar systems to families and organizations in the communities they serve. According to a press release, the company’s growth in this last year has allowed it to donate roughly one complete solar system per month.
One of the company’s recent projects was donating a solar system to a single mother living in Colorado Springs. Becky Phipps’s son Isaiah was born prematurely three years ago and weighed just one pound at birth. Being born prematurely, Isaiah required numerous surgeries and around the clock care.
At age 13, Isaiah has had 52 surgeries, multiple hospital stays, and continues to require round-the-clock nursing, which Phipps provides.
“With six machines and 24-hour nursing, the electric bills are high. Every night someone is up caring for him and using electricity when most people’s lights are off — mine are on, pretty much 24/7. Getting solar truly is a blessing,” Phipps said.
The press release states Phipps hopes to use the saving from her monthly electric bill to fund her dream of becoming a life coach and continue creating a bright future for her and her son.
ION Solar is a full-service solar provider, including a custom-designed system and handling of all permitting, applications, installation and inspection. The company has offices in Utah, Virginia, Colorado, Texas, Nevada, New Mexico, and surrounding areas.
Utah Butter Cow asks for public input
For the first time since the annual Utah Butter Cow was introduced in 1980. Dairy West is asking for public input to decide on the Utah State Fair butter cow sculpture.
“Every year we create an entirely new art piece out of 700 lbs. of butter that matches the fair’s theme,” Kristi Spence, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Dairy West, said. “This year, we will combine the creative talent of our sculptors along with the selection of the best entry from the public.”
Entries for ideas or to vote on a favorite “concept” can be submitted to @dairywest on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Entries must depict this year’s Utah State Fair them, “A Kinda Magic.”
“Once we tally results and consult with our team, we will announce the winner for the official 2019 Utah Butter Cow, and our sculptors will start the creation process,” Spence said.
The creator of the winning design will receive a gift basket of “curated goodies” related to the Utah State Fair and dairy. For more information about the competition, or the state fair, which will includes the Ice Cream Festival, visit @dairywest on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.
Grant for Records Preservation available
The Utah Division of Archives and Records Service, cooperating with the Utah State Historical Records Advisory Board, announced this month it there is grant funding available to non-profit cultural heritage organizations and local governments for historical records preservation products.
According to a press release, the funding can be used to help Utah repositories preserve historical access and provide access to important collections. The grants are intended for short-term projects with funds up to $7,500 available.
The press release states grant work cannot begin until Oct. 15 of this year and projects must be completed by June 26, 2020. All grants must contain a public access component, such as making digital images available online or creating an online finding aid or index.
The funding comes from the National Historical Publications and Records Commission, the granting arm of the National Archives.
Grant applications must be received by Aug. 30, and each grant applicant is required to have a Data Universal Numbering System number before submitting and applications. More information on the application and how to apply can be found at https://archives.utah.gov/USHRAB/.