Claravine hires new chief product officer
Provo-based Claravine announced Wednesday it hired Chris Comstock as the new chief product officer. Comstock will lead product innovation of Claravine’s Digital Experience Data Management platform, a campaign and experience tracking platform used by over 3,500 brands globally, according to a press release.
Previously, Comstock was a senior product leader at Oracle, and also previously worked at Adobe and Bitly. Since coming onto the team, Claravine CEO Verl Allen said Comstock has delivered integrations with Facebook and Google, which take in more than half of the total digital ad spend in the U.S.“These integrations allow Claravine to further automate enterprise data governance, so that marketing and analytics leaders finally have a fully accurate, consistent, rich view of media performance across platforms and channels,” Allen said.
The new integrations with Google Campaign Manager and Facebook Ads Manager help accelerate the process to validate and govern campaign metadata across these platforms, the press release states. with Claravine, marketers can synchronize and enrich data before and after campaigns launch.
“Many companies waste valuable time and money trying to clean and manage metadata across the martech and adtech ecosystem,” Chris Comstock, Chief Product Officer at Claravine, said. “In fact, we’ve found that the average enterprise only accurately tracks 40-60% of its media spend because the process has become so complex, manual and prone to human error.”
Learn more about the company and its software by visiting https://www.claravine.com/.
Vivint: ‘Summer of Smart Home Sweepstakes’
Vivint Smart Home announced Tuesday the launch of its “Summer of Smart Home Sweepstakes,” in partnership with renovation team Clint Robertson and Luke Caldwell, the “Boise Boys.”
Vivint will give away a smart home system per week during the sweepstakes, with one lucky winner receiving a grand prize of $50,000, an ultimate smart home package and four years of security service. Robertson and Caldwell will share the benefits of smart home technology with their viewers during the sweepstakes.
Weekly winners will receive up to $1,500 worth of Vivint smart home products, professional installation and two years of 24/7 monitoring. The grand prize winner will be selected on August 30.
Robertson and Caldwell are teaming up with Vivint for the duration of the sweepstakes because they both are in support of Vivint products.“Clint and I are both dads, so we care immensely about creating smart and safe homes for both our clients and our families,” Caldwell said. “We both have Vivint smart home systems and love being able to control everything from a single app, from anywhere.”
The sweepstakes can be entered by visiting http://www.hgtv.com/SmartSummer with no purchase necessary. Contestants must be legal residents of any of the 50 states and age 21 or older. The sweepstakes ends on August 19, with the grand prize winner announced on August 30.
Parsons Behle and Latimer names new COO
Utah law firm Parsons Behle and Latimer announced Tuesday it has hired Cory D. Sinclair as the firm’s chief operating officer. Sinclair also serves as the firm’s general counsel, and is a firm shareholder, according to a press release.
Sinclair is a member of the firm’s litigation practice group, specializing in antitrust, intellectual property, complex commercial litigation, class action defense and all damage-related issues. He has also taught antitrust courses in the economics department and law classes as an adjunct professor at the University of Utah. Sinclair previously worked in the antitrust division at the United States Department of Justice.“It is a tremendous honor to have been chosen for this position, and I am excited and eager to help further the firm’s success and exceptional reputation,” Sinclair said.
Parsons Behle and Latimer CEO and president Hal Pos said the firm is “fortunate” to have a shareholder like Sinclair as part of the å team.
“Cory’s economics background combined with years of experience in complex commercial litigation and corporate environments provides the firm with an extraordinary level of legal operations expertise and sound guidance,” Pos said.