Provo company releases privacy-enhanced browser
Monday, Provo-based Cake Technologies released the latest version of the Cake Browser, which according to a press release features enhanced usability and design, privacy controls and Mobile SpeedSense technology to “optimize content delivery regardless of network speed.”
Cake Browser is a swipe-based mobile browser for iOS and Android, delivering search results in an interactive format that allows users to swipe through results. The browser is also designed to collect the least amount of personal information possible, according to Cake Technologies CEO Kendall Hulet.
“At Cake, we are maniacally focused on delivering a great user experience, and we believe that protecting a user’s privacy is central to that effort,” Hulet said.
The latest version, Cake Browser 5.0, also includes high-speed adaptive performance that is optimized based on network conditions, the press release states. Users can tailor their privacy and experience based on personal preferences. According to the press release, privacy upgrades make Cake Browser one of the most secure mainstream browsing environments for iOS and Android devices, with features such as anonymous browsing and searching, passcode protected activity, HTTPS everywhere and a feature called “Private Tab Time Bomb.”
Learn more about the Cake Browser by visiting http://www.cakebrowser.com/ and download it for free on the iOS or Android app store.
Revere Health welcomes new chief financial officer
Revere Health last week announced Bruce Hayden as its new chief financial officer, replacing Wes Jones who retired earlier this year.
According to a press release, Hayden is a certified public accountant and certified internal auditor who spent the last five years of his career as the CFO of Summit Pharmacy, Inc. and Phoenix Toxicology and Lab Services, LLC in Phoenix, Arizona. Most of Hayden’s 35 years of experience in accounting and finance have been spent with healthcare companies.
“Bruce has a wealth of healthcare experience,” said Scott Barlow, CEO of Revere Health. “His knowledge and talents will be a great asset to our finance team.”
Hayden is joining Revere Health in the company’s second year as a Next Generation Accountable Care Organization, through which the press release states Revere Health has been able to effectively reduce unnecessary medical spending by an average of 8% per year.
“I’ve seen evidence of what Revere Health has been able to accomplish over the last several years,” Hayden said, “and I can’t imagine a more exciting time to be part of this organization and contribute to its value-based care mission. Revere Health is in the forefront of where medical care needs to be: high-quality medical care focused on the patient with cost consciousness in the overall approach.”
Comcast makes Xfinity Flex streaming service free with internet
Comcast announced last week that Xfinity Flex is now included with an Xfinity Internet-only subscription, allowing millions of new and existing customers to easily access their favorite streaming services and manage their connected home devices right on the TV, according to a press release.
Xfinity Flex uses Xfinity X1 technology to deliver what the press release describes as “a truly differentiated platform” and adds “incredible value” for streaming-first Internet customers. Xfinity Flex comes with an internet-connected 4K UHD streaming TV device, the Xfinity Voice Remote, an Xfinity Flex box, a redesigned guide, and nearly 10,000 free movies and TV shows.
“Xfinity Flex gives customers a radically simple, aggregated television experience that personalizes their streaming choices across a sea of apps and services,” said Matt Strauss, Executive Vice President, Xfinity Services, Comcast Cable. “Today’s Internet customers need more than speed-they want wall-to-wall WiFi coverage, simplified control of their connected home, and the best streaming experience. With Xfinity xFi and Xfinity Flex, we are including all of that and more with our Internet service, all in one place, on the best screen in the home.”
According to the press release, Xfinity Flex allows customers better management and control over their connected home with easy access to entertainment, the ability to find their Wi-Fi password, see what devices are connected to their network, set parental controls and even pause Wi-Fi access on their home network. Customers can also use the voice control remote to access their camera feeds, arm or disarm their home security system and find their Xfinity Mobile phone.
Learn more about Xfinity Flex by visiting http://www.xfinity.com/learn/flex.