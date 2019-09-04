Provo’s FileShadow connects product to Amazon WorkSpaces
Provo-based FileShadow Inc. released a new “optimized cloud vault solution” for Amazon WorkSpaces within Desktop as a Service on Wednesday.
According to a press release, the new solution integrates Amazon WorkSpaces with its cloud storage solution, allowing FileShadow users to have all the benefits of an accelerated desktop deployment within Amazon WorkSpaces, as well as the benefit of using FileShadow’s secure and searchable cloud vault.
FileShadow allows files to be collected and be accessible anywhere, anytime through Amazon WorkSpaces. FileShadow also aggregates from multiple storage services and advanced searching capabilities within Amazon WorkSpaces. Users simply install the FileShadow Desktop App on Amazon WorkSpaces with Windows 10.
“FileShadow delivers the benefits previously only available in enterprise deployments to individuals, SMBs and SMEs, giving them the ability to deploy virtual desktops with our integrated storage,” said Tyrone F. Pike, president and CEO of FileShadow. “With our cloud file assurance technology, we’ve given users quality, safe and secure storage services at a fraction of the price, without the need for IT support.”
Proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine adds execs
The proposed Noorda College of Osteopathic Medicine, which would be an independent and freestanding institution overseen by a governing board of trustees in Provo, announced two new additions to its executive leadership Wednesday.
The college announced the appointment of Jennifer Brown as associate dean for academic affairs and Michael L. Rhoades, MD, as associate dean for clinical affairs. The two associate deans will be part of the executive staff responsible for establishing curriculum, processes, and programs for medical students attending the school, according to a press release.
Brown received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and later received her C.N.T. from Nutrition Therapy institute in Denver and is currently working on an MS degree at Southern New Hampshire University. Prior to her appointment, Brown worked in multiple positions at Kaplan, Inc. and has provided osteopathic faculty development for schools across the country, the press release states.
As associate dean for academic affairs, Brown will be responsible for developing and executing the curriculum for students, and will head the responsibility of the medical library and learning services to ensure students receive all of the content needed to match their residency requirement.
Rhodes is board certified by the American Board of Family Medicine and currently licensed in the state of Utah as a physician and a surgeon. He received his MD from the Medical College of Georgia, School of Medicine, in 1991. Rhodes has served as interim CMO at Utah Valley Hospital and currently is the Associate CMO, holding other responsibilities as well.
As associate dean for clinical affairs, Rhodes will be responsible for student third and fourth years, their clinical years, according to the press release. He will set curriculum and work with community physicians to establish rotation opportunities for students, and assist students’ participation in clinical rotations at hospitals and healthcare facilities in the area. Students will do rotations in a variety of areas, including pediatrics, internal medicine, general surgery, OB-GYN, family practice and more.
“We are building a world-class medical education institution here at Noorda-COM,” said Dr. Richard P. Nielsen, founding president and CEO of Noorda-COM. “Our founding Dean and Chief Academic Officer, Dr. John J. Dougherty, is experienced in developing and building academic institutions of medicine to further the medical profession. We are fortunate to have him leading the efforts at Noorda-COM. We are equally fortunate to have Jennifer Brown and Dr. Michael L. Rhodes join our executive staff to work with Dr. Dougherty as Associate Deans.”