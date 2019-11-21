Provo-based Qualtrics, which creates software to enhance customer experience, announced Thursday it will double the size of its Provo headquarters, adding over 1,000 new jobs in the next five years.
Qualtrics also announced Thursday it will launch a 40,000-square-foot on-site childcare facility, "Cloud Village," that will include a tech-infused curriculum offering age-appropriate STEM education and be located just across the street from Qualtrics headquarters. According to a press release, the building will have three stories, and be able to care for children age 3 months to 5 years of age.
"We are passionate about Utah and are excited to more than double the size of our current tech campus here. Qualtrics continues to be a hypergrowth company as we add both customers and employees at an incredible rate," said Ryan Smith, co-founder and CEO of Qualtrics. "We couldn't be more excited about introducing a new kind of on-site daycare as a central piece of our expansion. Part of our mission at Qualtrics is to rid the world of bad experiences, and the launch of the on-site daycare is an important step in providing needed support to working parents."
The daycare and 150,000-square-foot office expansion will more than double the size of the current Qualtrics campus, bringing the campus size to 355,000 square feet. The office expansion will open in spring 2021, the press release states, and feature an outdoor terrace equipped with conference areas, meeting spaces, garden views and two new parking structures.
The daycare, Cloud Village, will be managed by Ann Whittaker, who founded the award-winning preschool Kids Village almost 20 years ago, according to the press release.
"At Cloud Village we will be focused on developing both the minds and character of children attending the daycare," said Whittaker. "Our goal is for the children to look forward to coming to our facility every day to foster their love of learning and exploration. With the help of innovative technology, teachers will be able to deliver superior care and children will be able to enjoy the learning process."
This announcement comes after several expansion announcements the company has made this year, including a new Qualtrics Tower in Seattle which spans 275,000 square feet and will house over 2,000 employees; a new office building in Dublin which will add 350 additional jobs, doubling the number of employees in that region to over 700; and a new 25,000-square-foot office in Chicago that will house 200 employees.
The press release states Qualtrics currently employs over 3,000 people worldwide, and plans to employ more than 8,000 by 2023.
See a video accompanying this announcement, complete with renderings of the expansion, by visiting this YouTube at https://youtu.be/pVVy8YatBI0.