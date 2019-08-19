Are you a buyer in a seller’s market?
With low inventory, multiple-offers, and offers that go way over asking price you need to be prepared to make several tries before closing a deal. Just don’t give up. This is the time to get in the market with the house that works, even though it may not be the perfect home. With appreciation rates topping 5%, a house is a better investment than money in a standard savings account — or many other investments.
Here are a few tips to give you a leg up:
- If you’re in the price range under $400,000 in Utah County you have lots of company. So when you take that first step — getting pre-approved — go a little higher if your financial ability will stretch that far. A few thousand dollars can make a difference with the competition; the difference in your monthly payment could be small. Every $1,000 costs less than five bucks a month at 4 %interest amortized over 30 years.
- If you think that still may stretch you too far, look for ways to cut expenses so you can add that money to your mortgage. Do you have monthly payments you could refinance, like a car payment, or other simple interest loans to give you an extra push? Get a discount card from a local gas station — some offer as much as 15 cents off a gallon of gas. Can you pay off a credit card?
If you get in a multiple offer situation, who has the advantage? Of course, it’s the seller. So make your offer as clean as possible. It’s best not to ask the seller to pay your closing costs — ask your lender to chip in. They work on a margin so that’s a real possibility. But they get it back by raising your interest rate at least an eighth point. Also, in a competitive situation don’t ask the seller to pay for anything; not the home warranty, not repairs, nothing.
Find out what the seller wants, then fill that need. Maybe it’s not just about the money. Maybe it’s about a shorter closing time, or maybe they would like to rent back until they can make their next move. Talk to your buyer agent and don’t be afraid to negotiate.
- A personal letter to the seller could also turn the trick. Many of them care who buys their home. Tell them about you and why you love the house so much, and what they’ve done with it, if appropriate. Include a cute family picture to drive home the point.
Meanwhile, here’s what’s happening in Utah County: sold prices for all home types have risen 5.6% since January through July. Asking prices are up 6 percent and sellers are getting 98% of their offering price. The median price in July hit $325,250, up from $308,000 in January. Also in July the median time on the market was 23 days.
We are seeing price reductions as some sellers listed a bit high to begin their journey; also a few expired listings. The most important time on the market is the first two weeks; so it’s important that sellers price their home correctly from the get go.