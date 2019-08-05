Saratoga Springs teen awarded $10,000 college scholarship
A local operating engineers group awarded Saratoga Springs’ Tyler Marshall a $10,000 college scholarship. The 18 year old recently graduated from Utah County Academy of Sciences.
Operating Engineers Local 3, the group that gave the scholarship, represents around 37,000 heavy equipment operators and other workers in construction, public works and law enforcement. Marshall’s father Jonathan is a Local 3 member.
During his high school career, Marshall became a member of the National Honors Society, received his Eagle Scout Award from the Boy Scouts of America and completed enough college credits to earn his Associate’s Degree from Utah Valley University. According to a press release, he became a recipient of the scholarship because of his academic excellence and a “deep understanding” of the Labor Movement and its importance in the lives of workers today.
“Tyler has a work ethic which is exemplary and uncommon,” said Jared Ferguson, Utah County Academy of Sciences Principal. “He has the skills to be successful in virtually any endeavor he chooses to set his mind to.”
Marshall will begin classes in the fall at Southern Utah University studying biology. He hopes to one day become a doctor, the press release states.
Operating Engineers Local 3, a union based in California, will award 31 college scholarships this year, according to the press release. This includes two first-place academic scholarships of $15,000 each, two second-place academic scholarships of $12,500 each, two third-place academic scholarships of $10,000 each and 25 merit scholarships of $3,000 each. Marshall is the third-place male academic winner. A Local 3 representative presented him with an award earlier this month.
Harbor Freight Tools celebrates grand opening of Lehi store
Harbor Freight Tools is celebrating the grand opening of its new Lehi store Wednesday, beginning at 8 a.m. when the store opens. The store is located at 113 S. 1200 East and is the thirteenth Harbor Freight store in the state.
“We’re excited to serve customers in the great city of Lehi, American Fork and North Utah County,” store manager Denny Downs said. “At Harbor Freight, we’re passionate about providing our customers with the tools they need to get the job done, and always at an affordable price. We look forward to welcoming auto technicians, contractors, woodworkers, homeowners, hobbyists — anyone who needs affordable tools.”
The 15,000 square-foot store will stock a full selection of tools and accessories in a wide array of categories, such as automotive, air and power tools, storage, outdoor power equipment, generators, wielding supplies, shop equipment, hand tools and more. Hand tools from Harbor Freight have a lifetime warranty.
The new store will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays.
2018 Utah mining production increased 14%, valued at $3.7B
According to the Utah Mining 2018 report issued by the Utah Geological Survey, Utah mining production increased $464 million from 2017 to 2018, or 14%, for a total value of $3.7 billion.
The Utah Mining 2018 report summarizes 2018 mineral resource production statistics and values for the state, discussing non-fuel mineral resources such as base and precious metals, industrial minerals, as well as coal, uranium, and unconventional fuels. The report also gives an update on exploration projects and development of new resources.
The report found that metals accounted for $2.1 billion of the state’s mining value, with copper as the most valuable metal commodity, valued at $1.4 billion. Sand and gravel was the most valuable industrial mineral commodity at $211 million.
Exploration for metals and industrial remained active through 2018, focusing on current mineral production of beryllium, magnesium and potash, and potential production of minerals such as uranium, vanadium and lithium.
Utah has remained one of the top 10 states for none-fuel mineral production for a decade, and was ranked the second most favorable mining jurisdiction in the contiguous United States. Long-term mining salaries increased in 2018 and mining employment was up 17% from 2017.
The full report is available to download at https://ugspub.nr.utah.gov/publications/circular/c-126.pdf.