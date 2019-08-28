Seven Peaks opens doors to civil workers for free Friday and Saturday
After finally reopening this summer under new management, Seven Peaks has been working to improve safety and customer experience at its park, according to a press release. As a thank-you to patient customers, the press release states, Seven Peaks is holding a special “Splash Back” event for Utah Valley civil service workers and their families.
City employees, police, firefighters, educators and active military members are all eligible to attend the event with valid ID. Workers and their families will be treated to free parking, free park entry, and free tube rental.
The Splash Back event takes place from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Tractor Supply launches T-shirt fundraiser for 2019 FFA Convention
Tractor Supply launches its fifth annual Future Farmers of America Convention T-shirt fundraiser Thursday. Customers can buy the limited edition FFA Convention long-sleeve shirt online and in stores for a limited time.
The shirts celebrate the 92nd annual FFA Convention and Expo, which takes place Oct. 30 to Nov. 2 of this year. Net proceeds from T-shirt sales will go directly to the National FFA Foundation and will be used to fund activities for FFA chapters across the country, as well as three FFA programs, according to a press release.
“Tractor Supply looks forward to holding the annual FFA Convention t-shirt fundraiser because it spotlights the future leaders of our country who are making their mark on the agriculture industry,” Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply, said. “Our customers and team members are inspired by FFA’s vision to develop leaders, build communities and strengthen agriculture, and this annual fundraiser provides an opportunity for them to continue investing in causes they care about.”
The three programs this year’s funds will benefit include Living to Serve and Alumni Legacy Grants, as well as a new program, Gift of Gold. Gift of Gold awards grants to FFA chapters devastated by natural disasters. Living to Serve empowers students to positively impact their communities through leadership opportunities, the press release states, and the Alumni Legacy Grants enable local chapters to help local high schools build or strengthen their alumni chapters.
The T-shirt costs $12.99 plus tax, and features the official FFA Convention and Expo logo printed across the front, consisting of hexagonal molecules and gold rows. The press release states the molecules represent the innovative side of the organization, while the gold rows represent crops, a “tip of the hat” to traditional agriculture.
Last year, the fundraiser generated more than $340,000 for chapters nationwide, according to the press release. Since the fundraiser began five years ago, Tractor Supply has raised a total of $1.1 million for FFA programs.
Colorado development company acquires Parkway Village in Provo
Denver-based Armstrong Capital Development, LLC, announced Wednesday it has acquired the Parkway Village along University Parkway in Provo.
“We’re excited and look forward to having a new investors in Provo,” Dixon Holmes director of economic development for Provo, said. “It’s good for the community.”
The shopping center, which is anchored by the Walmart Neighborhood Market, is the company’s first acquisition in Utah. The property is 94% leased to a variety of shops with national, regional and local owners.
“Our goal with this acquisition is to make a good center great by enhancing it with redevelopment initiatives that will benefit retailers and customers,” Bryan Armstrong, partner at Armstrong Capital Development, said.