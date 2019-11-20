SimpleNexus makes Fast 500, expands services
Lehi-based SimpleNexus, developer of a digital mortgage platform for loan officers, borrowers and real estate agents, announced this month it earned the No. 102 position on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500.
The Deloitte Technology Fast 500, which is now in its 25th year, recognizes and ranks the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. According to a press release, the rankings are based on percentage revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.
Earlier this year, SimpleNexus was also ranked in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies for the second year in a row. MountainWest Capital Network, Utah Business and Utah Valley BusinessQ magazines also recognized it as one of Utah’s fastest-growing companies, the press release states.
“I’m immensely pleased that the SimpleNexus platform has been embraced by the mortgage industry since entering the marketplace five years ago,” said SimpleNexus Founder and CEO Matt Hansen. “Our breakneck growth is a testament to SimpleNexus’ ability to help lenders increase revenue by cultivating referral pipelines and accelerating closing times via a top-tier mobile user experience.”
In other news, SimpleNexus announced last week it has integrated the CoreLogic Instant Merge credit solution into the SimpleNexus mobile app and web-based digital mortgage platform. According to a press release, the integration gives loan originators instant, on-the-go access to loan applicants’ credit reports and FICO scores from Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.
“The modern loan originator should be able to qualify loan applicants from any device using the credit provider they know and trust,” said Kevin Mullins, principal, channel partnerships at CoreLogic. “That’s just what the integration of CoreLogic Instant Merge into SimpleNexus delivers. Now LOs have a cost-effective way to get a clear understanding of applicants’ credit history anytime, anywhere.”
Union Pacific Health Systems changes name
Union Pacific Railroad Employees Health Systems, which according to a press release has operated over 140 years, announced this week it has changed its name to Iron Road Healthcare and also updated its brand. The press release states this rebranding pays homage to the company’s history and commitment to being the trusted health ally for employees of the Union Pacific Railroad.
“With an eye on the future, we are excited to announce the new name change and unveil the new logo Iron Road Healthcare,” said Rich Egan, chief executive officer, Iron Road Healthcare. “Today, we are one of only five remaining hospital associations and we recognize the need to grow and change with the times and industry to better provide health insurance coverage for our employees. We look forward to continuing to be a hospital association that represents its employees well and will do so even better with a name and logo that encompasses our dedication.”
All other aspects of the company will stay the same, the press release states. Members will continue to work with their same health care professionals, and no changes will be made to their current plans. The new website, http://ironroadhealthcare.com, is up and running and according to the press release, new insurance cards will be issued next year.
“The face of UP Health is evolving but our commitment to our members remains the same,” said Tamara Castellano, chief marketing and communications officer, Iron Road Healthcare. “We will still be providing some of the best and most convenient healthcare in the country, just under a name that better represents the longevity and reliability of our healthcare services.”
Les Schwab Tire opens store in Saratoga Springs
Les Schwab Tire Centers is hosting a grand opening of its new Saratoga Springs store Friday and Saturday. The store is located at 148 W. UT-145, near the corner of West Pioneer Crossing and North Redwood Road in the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot.
Friday’s event begins with a ribbon cutting by the Point of the Mountain Chamber of Commerce at 2 p.m., and Saturday KUBL 93 FM will be on site from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. According to a press release, there will be free barbecue and cake for center visitors on both days, as well as the chance to spin a prize wheel for FatCats gift cards, Utah Jazz tickets, and Les Schwab services and swag.
“At Les Schwab, we believe in building customers for life. With our world-class customer service, we’re here for the life of your tires and brakes,” said Chris Lane, Les Schwab’s Saratoga Springs, store manager, who has been with the company for 17 years. “We’re excited to show the Saratoga Springs community what our world-class customer service looks like in action.”
During the two-day event, the press release states customers can also take advantages of discounts on tire services with the Les Schwab coupon book, which includes offerings such as free tire rotation, free flat tire repair and up to $100 savings with purchase.