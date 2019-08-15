Smithfield Foods donates 40,000 pounds of food to Utah Food Bank
As part of the 2019 Helping Hungry Homes donation tour, Smithfield Foods and Smith's Food and Drug provided more than 40,000 pounds of protein to the Utah Food Bank on Tuesday.
The donation is the equivalent of 160,000 serving sizes and will assist nearly 382,000 individuals facing hunger within the food bank’s service area, according to a press release.
"We know that one in eight Utahns struggle with hunger, and at Smith’s, we’re working to change that statistic,” said Aubriana Martindale, the division corporate affairs manager for Smith’s Food & Drug. "Partnerships with companies like Smithfield are invaluable because we know that together, we can truly impact the lives of so many in our local communities."
The donation is the 38th large-scale protein donation from Smithfield given to food banks across the country. Employees from both organizations also volunteered to help to pack, label and organize products after the donation was presented.
Since the Helping Hungry Homes program began in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs.
"We’re grateful for partners like Smithfield Foods and Smith’s who provide the necessary nutrition to feed those in need. This donation will support many in our community, and we are pleased to continue working to alleviate hunger in our great state," said Ginette Bott, the president and CEO for Utah Food Bank.
Learn more about the donation and initiative at the company website.
YWCA releases Utah Women annual fact sheet at Utah Women's Policy Conference
The Utah Women's Policy Conference released the 2019 report on the Status of Utah Women at the second annual Utah Women’s Policy Conference in Salt Lake City on Thursday.
The report is focuses on the intersection of race, ethnicity and gender, as well as "encourage further exploration, community conversation, and policy change benefiting the entire state," according to a press release.
An interesting discovery in the 2019 report is the percentage of Utah women who work outside the home continues to increase and has slightly surpassed the national rate of women's labor market participation.
However, the report found women of color have lower earnings than white women in Utah even though women of color have higher rates of labor market participation. Among full-time yearly workers, white women earn significantly more than women form all over racial and ethnic groups.
"By presenting consistent information about Utah women over time, and with a particular spotlight on the way women of color in Utah experience additional barriers to progress, YWCA Utah hopes to create shared understanding and move statewide policy forward in ways that help all Utahns thrive," according to the report.
The findings also state more Utah woman now live above the poverty line and are more likely to have health insurance coverage than in past years.
But mental health issues and suicide trends continue downward and the new report shows the pregnancy-related mortality in Utah exceeds the national average.
"The 2019 fact sheet offers this starting point from which we can work together to explore shared values and create a more equitable state for all Utahns," the report states.
To view the entire report, go to the YWCA Annual Utah Women's Policy Conference website.