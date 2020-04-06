A Springville orthodontist offering free braces treatments to children is expanding his offer to include free Invisalign or braces treatments to educators in order to give back to a local teacher after the pandemic.
Warren Orthodontics began accepting applications from local children from the ages of 10 to 15 years old.
Children from Springville and the surrounding areas applied for the opportunity to become the face of the business’s new program, Warren’s Got Smiles, and receive a complimentary braces treatment. The deadline was March 12.
“I always joke and say I had canines coming out of my forehead, but as a kid, I was a recipient of braces and it changed my life,” Casey Warren said in a previous interview. “It changed how I viewed myself and my self confidence. I was able to smile and show who I really was with confidence.”
Now, the local orthodontist is expanding the program to include teachers.
Orthodonic treatments can average at least $6,000, according to the National Association of Dental Plans, and with around 74 million Americans without dental insurance, orthodontic work can be financially draining for families.
The Utah Foundation reported the average salary in Utah’s public school is about $47,600, roughly $13,000 less than the national average.
The national average teacher salary has decreased by 4.5% over the past decade, according to the National Education Association. The fall in wages means financial stress and personal sacrifice, and for many teachers, second jobs have become the norm.
In fact, teachers are paid 21.4% less than other professionals with similar education and experience, according to a study conducted by the Economic Policy Institute.
The Smiles for Teachers program will choose one deserving teacher to receive complimentary orthodontic Invisalign or braces treatment with costs upward of $8,000.
“Teachers are working extremely hard during this difficult time to continue providing their students with an education,” Warren said. “This program gives back to local teachers who invest so much of their time and money to ensure students receive a successful education.”
Applicants must be a teacher residing in the Springville community and demonstrate a need for braces or Invisalign. Teachers wanting to apply must write a summary on why they became a teacher and provide two photos.
Teachers can apply online until April 23. After the deadline, Warren will look through each application and announced 24 finalists on the Warren Orthodontics website.
Community members will be asked to vote for who they believe should be the first teacher in the Smiles for Teachers program during Teacher Appreciation Week on May 4-10. The recipient will be announced before May 29.