For the entirety of humankind, parents have dealt with all the gross things that inherently come with a tiny being that can’t go to the bathroom by itself.
One Orem woman is trying to change that — or at least offer parents a little more help along the way.
Despite thousands of years of child care, parents in Europe and the United States of America didn’t have much in the way of diaper technology until the 1800s, when parents began using cloth diapers to keep their infants from soiling their furniture, and later began using safety pins to hold the cloth diapers tight. The disposable diaper wasn’t invented until the 1950s.
However, none of these diaper inventions have ever stood up to the worst an infant has to offer: the blowout.
Although companies like Pampers and mom websites insist blowouts happen only when a child’s diaper is too small, Orem mom of six Kilee Haggard disagrees.
“The way babies are is, when they’re young, they can’t control (their bowels). They have to ... push really hard to go to the bathroom,” Haggard said.
Raising six kids, Haggard experienced her fair share of diaper blowouts. But the worst was with her youngest, Truett. One day during a church meeting, when Haggard’s family was sitting in the very front row, she said Truett had a blowout that went all over his and her clothes. She took him to the bathroom, cleaned them both up the best they could and put a fresh diaper on Truett — only to repeat the process two other times.
Haggard thought there had to be a better way. So as soon as her family came home from church that day, she sat down to work. Using a cloth diaper pattern, she altered it into something she thought would better contain a blowout. And so, the Baby Bummy was born.
The Baby Bummy looks like a normal diaper, but it’s meant to fit over a regular diaper and has the addition of “baby bumpers,” which Haggard is patenting. Haggard explained the bumpers are a better quality elastic that creates a better seal, and there’s also a strong, durable Velcro to keep it in place. The Baby Bummy comes in two sizes, designed to grow with the baby, and is washable.
Baby Truett, who is now two years old, served as the first “guinea pig” for the product, but Haggard said she’s had other moms test it with 100% success.
“The moms that have been testing them ... they love it,” she said. “(The blowout) stays inside the Baby Bummy, which is a lot easier to clean up than to have to change their clothes, give them a bath.”
Plus, she added, it’s saved a lot of parent’s clothing as well. Haggard said the Baby Bummy also does a decent job of holding in the smell that tends to come with baby blowouts, making blowouts in public much more manageable.
Haggard decided to market her invention after experiencing her own success with her youngest child.
“It’s so exciting to hear (other moms’) excitement and how much it’s helped them,” Haggard said. “It seems like such a small thing, but at the same time, no one likes to deal with poop ... I felt like other moms would benefit as much as I did.”
Currently, the Baby Bummy is on Kickstarter. For an $18 pledge, parents or those wanting to help parents out can order a small or large size Baby Bummy, which also comes with a washable and reusable “poo-proof” bag parents can stick dirty Baby Bummys in if they don’t have a place to rinse or wash it off. Haggard, who speaks fluent Mandarin, plans to have the product manufactured in China.
A first time entrepreneur, Haggard said it’s been a bumpy road, juggling her family, which she said is her No. 1 priority, and the development of the Baby Bummy.
“I’ve had the thought where it’s just like, I don’t know if I can do this, especially with raising kids,” Haggard said. “But I’m willing to sacrifice my sleep or my downtime to grow this because ... I believe it is something that people need, and will be a benefit and a help for parents anywhere and everywhere.”