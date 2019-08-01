Stonehaven Dental and Make-A-Wish Utah team up
Lehi-based Stonehaven Dental is partnering with Make-A-Wish Utah to raise money for children battling cancer with 5K “fun run” at 8 a.m. Aug. 10 at Dry Creek Park in Lehi. All proceeds from the race will directly benefit Make-A-Wish Utah.
The ”Stars Within Reach 5K Fun Run” is personally significant to Stonehaven Dental staff, according to a press release. Three staff members have had children or siblings receive support from Make-A-Wish.
“The most exciting part about working with Make-A-Wish is our opportunity to give back,” said Sarah Lloyd, a Business Associate at Stonehaven’s South Jordan office. Her sister Amanda was granted a trip to Disneyworld during her battle with leukemia eighteen years ago.
“To have our company be a part of something so personal — it’s incredible.”
Runners who want to participate can purchase tickets through EventBrite. Tickets cost $20 for individual runners, or $55 for a family of four. Children ages five and under are free. Immediately following the race, the press release states there will be a “celebratory party” with “family-friendly activities,” such as pie-throwing, face-painting, a live reptile display and more. Runners can join the celebration for free, while non-runners can attend at a cost of $1 for two people. Each activity starts at $1 each for non-runners.
Utah accounting firm named one of 2019’s best
Utah accounting firm Squire, which has locations in Orem and Salt Lake City, was recently named one of Accounting Today’s 2019 Best Accounting Firms to Work for, according to a press release.
Accounting Today partnered with Best Companies Group to create the list of 100 firms that foster quality workplaces for employees. The survey and awards program identifies, recognizes and honors these firms, which benefit local economies, workforce and businesses.
“Our employees are the reason we have happy clients. Therefore, we strive to create an open, honest, and ever-adapting environment to foster growth and development,” Jonyce Bullock, CEO of Squire, said. “The future is bright for us and we are excited to continue practices that better our team in all aspects.”
To be considered for the recognition, firms have to have a facility in the United States, have a minimum of 15 employees working the U.S. and must be in business a minimum of one year. Firms enter a two-part survey process, which consists of evaluating company’s workplace policies, philosophy, systems and demographics. The bulk of the survey measures employee experience. The final rankings will be announced in November.
“The firms on this list represent the best workplaces in the accounting profession,” Accounting Today Editor-in-Chief Daniel Hood said. “They are outstanding places to build a career.”
Sunroc Building Materials rebrands as ‘Sunpro’
Sunroc Building Materials, a subsidiary of Clyde Companies Inc. that serves Utah and Idaho, announced Thursday the company has changed its name to Sunpro. According to a press release, the name change “more accurately reflects what the company is” as a company serving pro-contractors and builders.
“This new name is more representative of the lumber and building materials industry and honors the history and trust that we have built with you, our customer, under the Sunroc name,” Greg Templeman, president of Sunpro, said. “Additionally, it uniquely identifies our brand in the market while differentiating us from the products and services offered by our sister company, Sunroc Corporation.”
With the new name change, Sunpro has unveiled a new logo, a new website, a new rewards site, and a newly developed millwork selection tool, the press release states. The new website showcases all products and services, and allows customers to browse millowrk and door offerings, organize their selections and request quotes.