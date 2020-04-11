Orem resident McKell Denkers is a 20-year-old Eagle Mountain native with less than five years of job experience. Denkers and his girlfriend moved to Orem only two months ago after finding their dream apartment.
The couple struggled to get into the apartment as it was, Denkers said, and he doesn’t believe he would be able to find available and affordable housing in Utah County as the market doesn’t support it.
Battling quick deadlines and with a fairly new credit history, Denkers said it was a blessing to get into the apartment that they could realistically lose.
Across the nation, almost 17 million Americans, roughly 10% of the U.S. population, have applied or are receiving unemployment insurance benefits.
From March 28 to April 4, the Utah Department of Workforce Services received 33,290 weekly claims and 33,076 new initial claims, according to the weekly report released April 9. That week marked the third in a row with historically high spikes.
Denkers has worked with his landlord to defer rent payments until May 15 after Gov. Gary Herbert implemented an eviction freeze and rent deferral on April 1, but he said that might not be enough.
“That means that we’ll owe April and May’s rent on May 15, and that’s $2,500 that we can’t scrap together because we have no jobs,” he said with an exasperated sigh.
Denkers was working in the construction industry, he said, laying concrete and keeping his nose clean.
He had been working with a local construction company for over a year when the World Health Organization named coronavirus a pandemic and state and federal health officials began to limit the scale of business.
Denkers’ girlfriend was also laid off after dine-in food service was prohibited by Herbert in March. Not long after, Denkers’ company laid off nonessential staff to keep its business afloat.
Denkers and his girlfriend turned to online job boards and Facebook groups to find places that are hiring. Since they were let go, the couple have applied to many businesses in their area.
“We have applied to every business from here to there and there’s nothing,” he said as his voice shook. “It is ridiculously hard to get a job because if they are hiring, they want people who are more experienced than a guy who’s 20 years old.”
In many businesses, employees are experiencing layoffs and hour shortages as companies try to make it through the pandemic. Denkers said a lot of local businesses are struggling to maintain the team of staff they have and are unable to hire additional employees at this time.
From scouring job boards to asking neighbors if there’s any work they need done around the house, Denkers said he is desperate. For him and his girlfriend, even a couple more weeks without pay could lead to homelessness.
“All we can really do is wait for that stimulus check,” Denkers chuckled, nervously.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which was signed into law on March 27, provides resources to healthcare companies, small businesses and individuals in the form of economic stimulus.
The legislation provides most single Americans with a $1,200 deposit and married couples with a $2,400 check.