Toll Brothers National Sales Event provides incentives to buyers
According to a press release from Toll Brothers, a national luxury homebuilding company with two communities in Utah, the company is holding a national sales event that runs through Sunday, September 29. The company’s Canyon Point at Traverse Mountain in Lehi and Toll Brothers at Rosecrest in Herriman are both eligible for savings.
The press release states home buyers can take advantage of “exceptional savings” and incentives during this limited time period. An example of an incentive from the company is a “luxury outdoor living package.”
Buyers can choose from a wide selection of floor plan layouts and options, as well as take advantage of the company’s partnerships with brands such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong, and DalTile for when it comes to furnishing their home with appliances.
Interested buyers should visit or contact their community of interest and speak with a sales representative to learn more, the press release states. According to the press release, incentives vary among communities and will comprise a package of savings created specifically for the event. Buyers must make a deposit before September 29 to take advantage.
Home buyers interested in learning about financing their purchase can receive free mortgage guidance from TBI Mortgage Company, a subsidiary of Toll Brothers. Visit the Toll Brothers website to learn more.
Utah Foundation announces new changes to board leadership
The Utah Foundation announced several changes to board leadership Monday. According to a press release, Chair Elizabeth Hitch is retiring from her position with the Utah System of Higher Education and departing the Utah Foundation board.
Chad Westover, CEO of University of Utah Health Plans, is the new chair. He previously served as vice chair for the foundation. Other new officers include R. Dan Eldredge, general manager of Intermountain Power Agency as the new vice chair; Raymond Hall, chief human resources officer at Larry H. Miller Management Corporation as the new treasurer; and Brian Autry, director of hypersonic booster programs at Northrop Grunman as the new fundraising chair.
“Now going into its 75th year, the Utah Foundation has never been more relevant and needed in fulfilling its mission of encouraging informed public policy,” Hitch said. It has been an honor and a privilege to serve on the Utah Foundation Board with the enthusiastic and informed representatives of the member organizations.”
Westover thanked Hitch for her service and said she made it a stronger and better organization, and that her “energy, passion and insights” will be missed.
Bonneville Bank works to provide financial literacy course to kids
Bonneville Bank announced Tuesday it is working with Banzai, a national award-winning financial literacy program based in Provo to make Banzai’s curriculum available to seven Utah County schools for free, according to a press release.
Banzai is an interactive, online program supplemented by printed workbooks which aligns with state curriculum requirements for personal finance education, the press release states. According to the press release, it’s become the largest program of its kind, servicing more than 50,000 teachers an available in all 50 states.
“Kids get their own accounts, and they work through assignments that are based on real life,” Morgan Vandagriff, co-founder of Banzai, said. “But because Bonneville Bank is sponsoring it, local schools get it for free. More than ever, it’s important that kids develop sound financial skills to prepare them for the real world, and Bonneville Bank realizes that and they’re doing something about it.”
The press release states kids are given scenarios where they have to deal with unexpected expenses like parking tickets, interest charges and overdraft fees, as well as learn about things like auto loans, bank statements, entertainment costs, savings and more.
“As a community bank, we see the importance of ensuring local students learn essential financial life skills while in school,” Mike Christensen, vice president at Bonneville Bank, said. “Our staff jumped at the opportunity to partner with Banzai to bring this program to as many students in the area as possible.”
The seven Utah County schools are Orem Jr. High, Dixon Middle School, Provo Peaks Elementary, Franklin Elementary, Spring Creek Elementary, Timpanogos Elementary and Park Elementary. Teachers interested in using the program can visit bonnevillebank.teachbanzai.com or call 888-8-BANZAI (888-822-6924).
Herald Journal newspaper moves to three-day print delivery
LOGAN, Utah — The Herald Journal newspaper in Logan is switching from delivering printed editions of the newspaper five days a week to a three-day mail system.
Cache Valley Publishing General Manager Ben Kenfield announced Monday that The Herald Journal will only offer print newspapers on Tuesdays, Thursday and Saturdays beginning the week of Oct. 6.
Logan is a small city located about 80 miles north of Salt Lake City nestled between two mountain ranges in the agricultural Cache Valley.
Kenfield said the newspaper has experienced a decrease in demand for print subscriptions but an uptick in digital subscriptions. Visitors to the website have nearly doubled in the last year.