Utah department collects 24.8 tons of pesticide waste
The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food collected 24.8 tons of pesticide waste through a series of collection events that finished in October. The events were held with the help of the Utah Department of Transportation and Clean Harbors Environmental.
UDOT collection sites in Logan, Spanish Fork and Cedar City operated on three different dates in October. The Logan site collected 5.8 tons, Cedar City collected 8.8 tons and Spanish Fork collected 10.1 tons.
“Much of what was collected was in the realm of herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, other unusable or EPA-canceled materials,” said Henry Nahalewski, UDAF Pesticide Program manager, in a press release.
According to UDAF officials, older pesticides are prone to leaks, risks for fire, floods and storms, all of which can lead to unhealthy exposure to humans and animals through direct contact and contaminated soil. Pesticide leaks can also be expensive and time-consuming to clean up.
“We are hoping that the success of this event will spawn a more frequent reoccurrence of these,” said UDAF Commissioner Kerry Gibson in a press release. “While we feel really good about the amount we collected, I am hopeful pesticide users will recognize the on-going importance of proper disposal of these hazardous materials.”
The collection events were held at no charge to pesticide applicators, primarily those working in agriculture. Individual homeowners with small amounts of unusable pesticides are directed to their city or county for residential programs in their area. For more information about pesticides, contact UDAF at 801-538-7185 ext. 2.
Salt Lake City’s Tech Corridor ranks No. 1 in U.S.
On CBRE’s annual Tech-30 report, the Salt Lake City Tech Corridor — which includes North Utah County, Sandy South Towne and Draper — has ranked No. 1 in the U.S. or office net absorption growth for the second year in a row.
The Tech-30 report measures the tech industry’s impact on the 30 leading tech-centric office markets in the U.S. and Canada. The Salt Lake City Tech Corridor posted net absorption growth of 15.9%, compared to other submarkets like East Cambridge in Boston at 14.8% and Vancouver’s Broadway Corridor at 10.1%. The report also ranked Salt Lake City No. 9 in overall job growth.
“The fact that the Salt Lake City Tech Corridor ranked #1 for absorption and landed in the top 10 for markets with high job growth illustrates the relationship between job growth and absorption—as the local tech industry expands and creates more jobs, additional office space is needed to house it,” stated Eric Smith, senior vice president at CBRE, in a press release. “It’s safe to say our local tech industry is steadily expanding and gaining traction on a national level — it’s not a fluke, Salt Lake’s tech market is here to stay.”
CBRE’s analysis found that tech companies accounted for 21% of major office-leasing activity in the first half of 2019, up from 11% in 2011 when CBRE first began tracking those figures. Even as tech sector job growth slowed during the first half of 2019 to 4.5% due to tight labor conditions, it still is more than double the national job-growth rate, according to a press release.
“The North American tech industry has diversified its economic base as it has grown, expanding its presence in many Tech-30 markets,” said Colin Yasukochi, executive director for research for CBRE’s Tech and Media Practice and co-author of the report. “Meanwhile, large tech companies have been an ongoing source of demand; the 10 most active tech companies leasing office space since 2013 account for 27 percent of overall tech-industry leasing.”
Read the full report on the CBRE website.