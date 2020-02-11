A Utah-based company announced it has entered into an agreement with an international business to be acquired for $250 million.
Simplus, a company based out of Salt Lake City, is largely involved in overseeing other businesses as they try to implement Salesforce software into their practices. They’re revered as one of the fastest growing Salesforce Platinum Partners in the U.S. and Australia.
During the process of collaborating with businesses, Simplus aids its clients in cloud consulting, implementation, data integration, change management and training services for Salesforce Quote-to-Cash applications.
The agreement will help both Simplus and Infosys lead Salesforce services delivery in North America and Asia-Pacific regions. Simplus CEO Ryan Westwood and COO Isaac Westwood co-founded the company and established the entity as a partner of Salesforce early on.
Simplus was founded in Provo in 2014 before the company moved its headquarters to Salt Lake City. Now, there are nine Simplus locations worldwide and over 500 employees, with a large number of them based in Utah County.
Since its founding, Simplus has acquired Salesforce ecosystem counterparts, integrating BaldPeak Consulting, EDL Consulting, Basati, CRM manager, CirrusOne and SqwarePeg over the past six years.
Ryan Westwood said the most exciting part of the agreement is the legacy that this acquisition will bring.
“Having an international company come and now be a part of the Utah ecosystem we think is incredible,” he said.
Simplus entered into the agreement with Infosys, Ryan Westwood said, largely because the company will be able to remain an independent subsidiary with the opportunity to add Infosys employees to the Simplus team.
Alongside increased capabilities and resources, Infosys will provide Simplus with additional Salesforce services that the company did not have access to before, such as field service lightning, commerce cloud and analytics. Simplus will be able to move forward with customers as a combined effort.
For Utah residents, this acquisition means economic growth and increased job opportunities in the Salt Lake area. Ryan Westwood is also looking forward to welcoming more Utah residents to the team, adding that he has already hired eight more employees this week, he said.
“We’re growing quicker than we even anticipated,” he said. “This will create opportunities for more entrepreneurs and more wealth for employees. It’s creating value in the lives of the people who helped us get here.”
Amy Cook, Simplus’ chief marketing officer, said these opportunities don’t end with residents in the Salt Lake City area. The Utah-based company hires employees who can work remotely as long as they have access to a stable internet connection.
Cook is a single mom who got involved in the company because of the flexible work environment and ability to work remotely for better pay.
“In rural areas, we can create incredible jobs because of internet connection,” Ryan Westwood said. “If they can help our customers, they can work anywhere.”
Employees within the company who are well-versed in technology and have at least 3-4 years of experience, he said, have an average salary of $100,000 per year.
Infosys is an India-based company founded in 1981, and the first and only Indian company to be traded on the New York Stock Exchange. The company touts $12.4 billion in annual revenue and, with this agreement, Simplus will be the company’s largest acquisition to date.
“Simplus will be a valuable addition to the Infosys family,” Infosys President Ravi Kumar said in a statement. “With this strong addition to our portfolio, we look forward to unlocking additional value for our clients.”
Although the definitive agreement between the two companies has been completed, the acquisition will need to be approved by the Trade Commission and the Reserve Bank of India before it can be finalized.