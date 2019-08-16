Utah becomes first state to use tech to regulate cannabis seed-to-sale
Denver-based Akerna Corp., a seed-to-sale regulatory compliance technology provider and developer of the cannabis industry’s first enterprise resources planning software technology, MJ Platform, announced Wednesday it has been contracted by the Utah Department of Health and Department of Agriculture to implement its seed-to-sale tracking platform for the state’s new cannabis program.
The platform, Leaf Data Systems, is also getting an upgrade — Akerna simultaneously announced the launching of the “next generation” of the technology, which will combine a closed-loop platform with advanced tagging technology. This next generation tech, which evolves the category of government track-and-trace products will first launch in Utah.
MJ Platform technology is at the core of the next generation of Leaf Data and will be used by all Utah licensees as their primary cannabis tracking system at retail, wholesale, cultivation and manufacturing, creating a closed-loop system. MJ Platform tracks cannabis at the gram and item level, and as by-products and waste, from seed to product to shelf to patient/customer. Leaf Data gives licensees the initial exposure to MJ Platform. As businesses evolve, the platform creates new opportunities for further integration of the software.
To advance the tagging technology, Leaf Data has partnered with solo sciences, inc, to launch soloTAG. According to a press release, it’s the world’s first cryptographically-secure cannabis product authentication system, exclusively for governments and only available through Leaf Data. The press release states this form of tagging is a cheaper alternative to Radio-Frequency Identification, as well as more secure and flexible when it comes to packaging.
“The inventory control and electronic verification systems are absolutely critical to the success of Utah’s medical cannabis program. Leaf Data provides the transparency and security to successfully launch Utah’s first program in cannabis,” said Rich Oborn, director of the Center for Medical Cannabis at the Utah Department of Health. “We look forward to implementing the advanced system for the safety of all Utah residents.”
The MJ Platform has been adapted in 14 countries and operates in four languages. Akerna currently has bids pending for Leaf Data that could lead to it operating in three additional states and 10-20 additional countries over the next two years. Learn more about Akerna and its technology by visiting the company website.
Moab Travel Council launches sustainable tourism initiative
The Moab Area Travel Council announced Thursday the launching of its new sustainable tourism initiative, “Do it Like a Local,” an educational campaign encouraging tourists to be responsible. According to a press release, multichannel campaign is the first of its kind.
The council’s Executive Director Elaine Gizler said input and comments from Moab residents were an intrinsic part of the development of the campaign and will continue to be as residents give feedback on how to educate tourists.
“As many, many visitors from all over the world have discovered, Moab is home to two National Parks, Canyonlands and Arches, which produce over $227 million dollars in visitor spending annually in our community,” Gizler said. “This is a wonderful benefit to our community, but on the other hand, thousands of visitors a year can take its toll on our stunning red rock landscapes.”
The initiative includes partnerships with travel industry brands such as TripAdvisor and Love Communications. Potential Moab visitors may come across the campaign while searching for things to do in the area.
The campaign website, http://doitlikeamoablocal.com, includes six basic tips for leaving recreational attractions better than tourists found them, as well as information on how to be “mindful” while hiking, mountain biking, camping, river running, dinosaur and rock art exploring, and off-highway vehicle use.
Beyond ads and articles on TripAdvisor and Adara, visitors can expect to see branded collateral such as table tents, street banners and vinyl window decals in Moab local businesses. Social media will also be a way the campaign seeks to spread its message locally, nationally and internationally.
“We hope our initiative asking visitors to respect Moab ‘Like a Local’ will make their stays more enjoyable and deepen their knowledge and appreciation of just how extraordinary and delicate our magnificent landscapes really are,” Gizler said.