Utah charity donates over 100 pairs of glasses
At an event Friday, Utah-based CharityVision will provide frames and lenses to give over 100 Utah children and teens the gift of sight, according to a press release.
The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to noon at the Utah Valley Eye Center in Provo. Earlier this month at a “Sight Buddies” event, CharityVision provided free vision screening of all of the Alpine and Provo City school districts’ students. On Friday, these students will choose their frames, which will be fitted with prescription lenses at the event.
“These children can finally see their teacher’s writing on the board,” said CharityVision CEO Doug Jackson. “After they receive their glasses, they are amazed at the details in life they’ve been missing by having poor eyesight. We’re grateful to Utah Valley Eye Center for donating their facilities and time for this vital outreach. They do so much.”
Jackson said the Sight Buddies event was designed for children and teens whose parents can’t afford glasses. This year, the organization is projected to screen approximately 1.5 million children in 26 countries, resulting in over 200,000 children around the world receiving their first pair of glasses. For more information, visit http://www.charityvision.net/.
PIBCOA holds grand opening for new pain clinic
The Pain, Injury and Brain Centers of America, or PIBCOA, celebrated the grand opening of its American Fork clinic last week. The clinic originally opened on July 15, but the grand opening last week included a ribbon cutting and speeches from Mayor Brad Frost, PIBCOA CEO and founder Tammy Wadsworth and local franchise owner Rebecca Jensen.
According to a press release, PIBCOA utilizes advanced technology that previously was only available to professional NFL, NBA and MLB athletes. Equipment with an artificial intelligence component scans and assesses tissue, determining the health of the cells beneath it. The equipment then adjusts to the tissue and stimulates a precise amount of current that resonates around the area 100 times per second. The press release states this process increase the body’s ability to heal itself by 500%.
PIBCOA treats a variety of conditions including chronic pain, Crohn’s disease and depression, according to the press release. The press release states several conditions that were thought to be untreatable, such as Alzheimer’s disease, ALS and Parkinson’s disease have also experienced significant improvement through treatment at a PIBCOA clinic. According to the press release, PIBCOA has a 95% success rate and provides lasting improvement to the quality of life of its patients.
Learn more about PIBCOA by visiting https://pibcoa.com/. or calling the American Fork clinic at 801-874-1945.
Trust opens applications for “cleantech” biz
A Chicago-based nonprofit has partnered with U.S. Bank to support underserved and underrepresented “cleantech” entrepreneurs through the U.S. Bank Cleantech Inclusion award.
The award will be granted to entrepreneurs who are female and/or people of color who are building innovative companies that benefit the environment, create jobs and drive economic development. Recipients of the award will receive a non-recourse grant of $25,000, 12 months of business mentorship from Clean Energy trust and exposure to investors and potential customers.
The award is open to people in Utah, as well as Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
For more information about the award and how to apply, visit http://cleanenergytrust.org/programs/u-s-bank-cleantech-inclusion-award.