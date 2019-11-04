InsideSales announced a corporate rebrand to XANT Monday morning, as well as a new CEO and CMO, following months where several new executives have been hired.
According to a press release, “XANT” is a play on the word “cognizant,” to better reflect how XANT’s data, platform and sales engagement solutions enable sales organizations to become “hyper-aware” and “all-knowing."
“XANT is changing how B2B enterprises buy and sell to each other, and our former brand did not capture that,” said Chris Harrington, CEO of XANT. “No group has benefited more from the continued proliferation of data and digital access than buyers ... XANT will do for sales what Waze did for navigation by using collective user experiences to improve sales interactions. We will continue to build on the company’s unparalleled data insights that help reps build closable pipeline and engage customers in ways that AI and CRM alone cannot.”
In addition to the rebrand, XANT is expanding its recently introduced Revenue Acceleration Cloud offering to marketing and account management teams in addition to sales. The Revenue Acceleration Cloud enables teams to build closable pipeline and expand customer revenue more effectively, the press release states, and helps teams improve productivity, visibility and effectiveness.
Notable brands currently using XANT to increase revenue include Caesars Entertainment, VMWare, Groupon, John Hancock Investment Management, Pluralsight, Fidelity Investments, Experian, West Corp., and Ten-X.