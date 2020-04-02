Utah County bank looks to boost employee morale, aid small businesses

Utah County bank administrators are hoping to support employees and local businesses by surprising each of their team members with hand-delivered bonuses.
Central Bank of Utah President Mark Packard and Chief Financial Officer Alan Blackham hand-delivered $350 bonuses to each of their employees, encouraging them to spend it at small, local businesses.
“We wanted to express gratitude to our employees and let them know that we appreciate their work during this unprecedented time,” Packard said in a statement. “We also wanted to encourage them to support the local economy by spending the money within their local communities.”
Gov. Gary Herbert issued a public health order to all restaurants, bars and food service establishments that prohibited dine-in services for two weeks last month. That order has since been extended.
Takeout, drive-thru and delivery options are still available, although there are some limitations. In order to keep serving their communities, several food-service businesses have adapted their operations to allow for drive-thru and takeout services.
Ordering food on third-party delivery apps, some of which have waived delivery fees for customers ordering from local restaurants, is one way residents can support small businesses with limited exposure to other individuals.
Delivery apps are also offering no-contact delivery where drivers will leave the food outside of the customers’ doors.
Other small businesses have begun to offer products and services online, including the sale of gift cards or certificates. Even restaurants, like Fat Daddy’s Pizzeria, are selling gift certificates that customers can use once the business resumes dine-in operations.
For some businesses, customers buying gift cards can offer immediate aid while allowing residents to shop after health orders have been lifted.
The Central Bank of Utah has been in operation since 1891, and Packard said over the years the local businesses have become the bank’s trusted friends and neighbors.
“We realize that many local business have been impacted by COVID-19,” he said. “We are in this together, and we felt it would be a way to support them.”
The bank also is offering its patrons modern banking services for convenience and safety during the coronavirus pandemic.
Mobile banking, online bill pay, ATMs and online financial management opportunities through the Central Bank of Utah’s platform, Money Management, help encourage economic activity while decreasing risk of exposure for customers and service providers.