Utah County Business Summit in Lehi will feature 8 speakers
The North Utah County Chamber Alliance is hosting the Utah County Business Summit Wednesday, 8 a.m. — 1:30 p.m. at Hyatt Place in Lehi.
The summit will feature eight speakers: Brandon Fugal, chairman, Colliers International; Debra Bonner, director and CEO, Gospel Unity Choir; Derek Miller, president and CEO, Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce; Jim Olson, president, Vivint Smart Home Arena; Juliette Tennert, Director of Economic and Public Policy Research, Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute; Rulon Gardner, Olympic Gold Medalist, 2000 Summer Olympics, JRI Insurance; Shawn Newell, vice president, business dev. industrial supply, Utah State Board of Education; and Spencer Cox, Lt. Gov. of Utah.
Participating chambers of commerce include American Fork, Eagle Mountain, Pleasant Grove-Lindon and Point of the Mountain.
To register, visit any of the websites for the participating chambers of commerce.
Trinity X-Press unveils breast cancer awareness truck
Trinity X-Press, a trucking company which runs 17 trucks out of Lehi, partnered with Kenworth Sales body shop to create a specially designed pink Kenworth T680 for breast cancer awareness. The truck was unveiled at the end of October.
Owners Kelly and Lisa Savage have lost several family members to breast cancer and currently have other family members fighting breast cancer. These women served as the inspiration for the truck, and their names are enshrined on the new truck — family members who have passed are listed under “Angels Among Us,” and there are also “Fighters,” those currently battling the disease, and “Survivors,” those who have fought breast cancer and won. The truck also features the pink breast cancer awareness ribbon and the message “Supporting the fighters. Admiring the survivors. Honoring the taken and never, ever giving up hope.”
The truck is being driven by Alvy Kerans, whose wife Diana has been in remission for one year. According to Kerans, he sometimes has trouble getting back on the road because people want to stop and talk to him about the truck. One night, Kerans said he stopped to fuel the truck at 11 p.m. and it took 45 minutes for him to leave again.
“It’s important to me as it affects my family and my work family,” Kelly Savage said.
EnerBank executive VP of sales and marketing retires
EnerBank USA, a Salt Lake City-based bank with a Provo office, announced last week that John Harris, the executive vice president of sales and marketing, has retired. For the past three years, Harris has mentored Joel Cannon to become his replacement, and Cannon will now step into the role.
“We’re in good hands with Joel, who brings tremendous skills and experience to our organization,” said Charlie Knadler, President and CEO of EnerBank. “Building on what John has developed, Joel will continue contributing to our high growth while bringing dynamic new ideas to the table.”
Harris first joined EnerBank in 2004 and according to a press release, his strategic direction helped the home improvement lender achieve exceptional growth while building out a high-performing sales and marketing team. The press release states Harris played a pivotal role in shaping strategy and policy for the bank.
Last year, Harris received the Utah Business Sales and Marketer of the Year Award, as well as a Gold Stevie in the Lifetime Achievement Award — Business Services Industries category of the Annual American Business Awards.
“John’s leadership has been critical to EnerBank’s success,” Knadler said. “I’ve enjoyed our association on the executive team and will miss the planning, execution and dedication he brought to EnerBank. Over the years, John has developed and delivered customer initiatives that routinely exceed sales goals. His marketing and sales teams understand the market’s behavior and trends, and are able to anticipate advance needs.”