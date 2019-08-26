Lehi-based Canopy introduces new vice president of products
Lehi-based Canopy, a cloud-based software for tax and accounting professionals, announced last week the addition of Larry Furr as the new vice president of product. According to a press release, Furr will oversee the strategy, management and design of Canopy’s suite of products and chart Canopy’s product roadmap.
Furr previously worked as the COO and vice president of product at Lingotek, running the strategy and performance for Lingotek’s entire portfolio of products and services. The press release states his roadmap and strategy led sales revenue to double year-over-year for the company.
“We are excited to have Larry join us at Canopy. He is an exceptional leader with a track record in building, mentoring and inspiring teams to create successful products,” Kurt Avarell, CEO and Founder, Canopy, said. “Larry will play a key role as we continue to refine our solutions to help accountants do their job better and faster.”
Canopy, founded in 2014, is a cloud-based practice management, tax resolution and preparation software, helping to trim down busywork and improve client experience, according to the press release.
“Canopy is driving massive innovation for accounting professionals, and as the industry continues to rapidly evolve, we will continue to be a change agent by bringing to market cloud solutions that equip accountants for success,” Furr said. “I’m excited to join such a burgeoning industry for technology solutions and look forward to delighting accountants with exceptional software that makes their practice more efficient.”
Animal welfare group asks for help to win $100,000 grant
Vernal-based Ashley Valley Community Cats is asking anyone who has adopted a pet from the organization to submit a story about how their adopted pet brighten their life in order to help the organization possibly win a grand prize grant award of up to $100,000.
The Petco Foundation in partnership with BOBS from Skechers is granting more than $750,000 to qualified animal welfare organizations across the country. Organizations also have the chance to win “finalist” awards ranging from $5,000 to $50,000, and adopters with winning submissions will receive up to a $1,000 Petco shopping spree to pamper their pets and BOBS from Skechers shoes from themselves.
“We’re asking anyone who has adopted a pet from Ashley Valley Community Cats to help us earn a grant this holiday season from the Petco Foundation by sharing their story,” Elise Lane, founder of AVCC, said. “You can help our holiday wishes come true by simply sharing how your pet brightens your life every day.”
Stories should highlight how pets brighten their adopter’s lives in big and small ways, and should celebrate the love of the pet. Submissions must include photos to illustrate the stories; videos can also be submitted. Interested adopters can visit the Petco Foundation Holiday Wishes webpage for more information, to read stories from previous winners, and to submit their own stories.
The deadline to submit a story is 11 a.m., Sept. 23.
Foundation sponsors live streaming of UN conference
The Salt Lake City-based Semnani Family Foundation is sponsoring the live online video streaming of the 68th United Nations Civil Society Conference, which begins Tuesday at 10 a.m.
The actual conference takes place at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City. According to a press release, Salt Lake City is the first city in the U.S. to host the annual conference outside of UN Headquarters in New York. The conference theme is “Building Inclusive and Sustainable Communities,” based on one of the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals.
Typically the conference attracts more than 3,000 participants representing over 700 civil society organizations from over 100 organizations, the press release states.
“We are pleased to be able to underwrite the live online video streaming of such a prestigious and historic United Nations conference,” Khosrow B. Semnani, Semnani Family Foundation president, said. “Making it possible for people around the globe to learn best practices on sustainability is a privilege for the foundation. We are proud of the strides Salt Lake City has made in this area. There couldn’t be a better place to showcase what can be done in urban areas.”
The Semnani Family Foundation focuses on helping children and women around the word, as well as here in Utah, creating the Maliheh Free Clinic which provides free health care services in Salt Lake City and supporting charities such as the Red Cross and Moms Against Poverty’s programs to build housing for orphans displaced by floods. The foundation has also supported United Nations initiatives in the past, by donating to UNICEF and UNHCR.
After the conference ends Thursday, video of the conference will be archived at http://webtv.un.org/.