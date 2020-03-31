After tens of thousands of Utah residents reported losing their jobs in the midst of a global health crisis, tenants and housing organizations are calling on Gov. Gary Herbert to impose a 30-day moratorium on evictions.
The Crossroads Urban Center in Salt Lake City is leading the charge to see evictions for non-payment put off until Utahns are back to work.
Last week, the Utah Department of Workforce Services reported over 19,000 new unemployment insurance claims after several non-essential businesses and dine-in restaurants closed their doors to help reduce the spread of the novel coronavirus.
With rent for a majority of tenants due Wednesday, affordable housing organizations are concerned that many residents will be forced into debt or left homeless after finding themselves unable to pay rent.
“A lot of things are on the table to see what we can do to help employers and employees, renters and landlords,” Herbert said during a COVID-19 press conference Tuesday. “We hope there are opportunities for them to work together.”
While the governor said he does sympathize with tenants who have found themselves unemployed during this pandemic, Herbert also understands that many landlords rely on rent to pay mortgages in order to avoid having banks issue foreclosures.
Herbert said he has spoken with several banks which have indicated they are willing to be flexible with homeowners and is asking landlords to be understanding in such an uncertain time.
More conversation has yet to be had, he said, but is expected to take place in a potential special session.
The governor said he believes the federal CARES Act, which was passed last week by both legislative branches, will supply tenants and landlords with the necessary funds in the future.
The CARES Act would protect paychecks by offering federally funded small business loans that have the potential to be forgiven if borrowers maintain payrolls during the outbreak or restore payrolls afterward.
The act, which provides $2 trillion in stimulus money for businesses and taxpayers, was signed by President Donald Trump last week.
Under the CARES Act, taxpayers making $75,000 or less or filing as head of household and making $112,500 will receive $1,200 deposits with additional payments of $500 for every child under the age of 16 years old, and married couples with no children making less than $150,000 will receive one deposit of $2,400. Some adults, however, will not get the full amount.
For residents making more than those amounts, the payment decreases until it stops altogether for single adults earning $99,000 or more and married couples who have no children and earn $198,000 or more.
The Utah Apartment Association, a nonprofit trade association which represents big multi-unit landlords, has backed rent and mortgage deferment programs for landlords and banks in a statement released earlier this month.
The association recommends tenants request a rent deferral from their landlords at or before the date at which April’s rent is due. The owners or managers should then assess if the tenant qualifies under their criteria, which might include their income being directly affected by the pandemic or if they have been good tenants.
Owners then will have tenants sign a rent deferral agreement that outlines the repayment plans. Samples of letters for tenants offering aid, potential rent deferment criteria and an example of a rent deferral agreement can be found on the Utah Apartment Association’s website.